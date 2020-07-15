As the number of positive COVID-19 cases spike in San Miguel County, the bulk of Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioner special meeting focused on whether to mandate face coverings. Following a lengthy discussion that drew public comment on both sides of the issue, the commissioners agreed to take up the conversation at next week’s meeting.
But, given the rise in cases, notable visitor numbers and strained local medical facilities, county public health director Grace Franklin said a potential emergency countywide ordinance requiring face coverings would be favorable legislation.
“A mask order would be appropriate,” Franklin said in the course of her weekly COVID-19 update with the board. “I’m not proposing that today, but I want to get that conversation going.”
A number of factors, she said, have contributed to the recent upward trend of positive coronavirus cases. Among them are so-called “Covid fatigue,” as well as increased travel, gatherings and group sizes. And, she added, how people respond to quarantine and isolation has led to disease spread, as well as how they respond to testing.
“If they have a negative test, they think they’re good to go,” Franklin said. “You need to continue to protect yourself.”
Telluride Regional Medical Center’s (TRMC) Dr. Sharon Grundy underscored how high visitor numbers have impacted the small, local medical facility and its staff.
“We’re all feeling the impacts of so many people in the area,” Grundy said. “We’re all burned out. We’re at max capacity for what we can do. We are busy and to throw Covid on top of it, it’s too much. The health care system locally is very strained.”
Between mid-June and July 15, TRMC has administered 744 tests, with 116 in the past week. The number of positives — seven locals and 10 visitors — represent a 10 percent increase in new cases, a number that puts the county in the state’s top 20 counties for upward trending rates (based on a population of 100,000).
“We’re at a tipping point right now, and we’re heading in the wrong direction,” Grundy said.
Franklin said that county goals from a health perspective are to see schools opening safely, increased education for its citizens and visitors, management of the economy, group sports resumed, keeping child care open, and keeping workers safe.
“It’s essential to keep moving forward safely,” she said.
Grundy emphasized what health officials refer to as the five commitments — frequent hand washing, wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, staying home when sick and getting tested at the first sign of symptoms.
“The five commitments work,” Grundy said. “Every single one of us is responsible.”
She cited and praised strict protocols at Clark’s Market as an example of how rigorous measures of disinfecting and mandated face coverings have proven that even in high traffic areas the restriction of the spread of the virus is possible. There have been no cases sourcing from the busy market.
Wearing a facemask is as polarizing in the county as it is nationally. The county has, so far, demurred on a countywide mask ordinance, pointing to the “diverse and unique communities across the county,” as Franklin noted Wednesday. Norwood’s Board of Trustees hosted a discussion Monday that Mayor Keiffer Parino said revealed residents there were passionate on both sides.
Health officials stressed the efficacy of wearing a mask.
“It definitely decreases the spread of the virus,” Grundy said.
Both Grundy and Franklin stressed the importance of getting kids back to school. Opening day for Norwood and Telluride schools is fast approaching, with opening dates in August. The impacts of not opening, Franklin said, would have profound repercussions.
“There are so many different layers of impact if we can’t open schools,” she said.
Telluride schools, scheduled to reopen Aug. 19, report enrollment of 940 students with 150 staff. The Telluride Mountain School has 110 students and 30 staff, while the Norwood schools, which have an opening day of Aug. 17, are expecting 175 students with 65 on staff. Students achieve important milestones in a classroom environment, Franklin said, and added that the financial impact of parents not being able to work if schools cannot open would be severe.
School officials — both school board president Stephanie Hatcher and superintendent John Pandolfo — asked that the county enact a facemask ordinance, one that would support the school’s own policy of mask-wearing throughout the school day.
What may take the matter of a county emergency ordinance out of the hands of local officials is a potential state ordinance, which Commissioner Hilary Cooper said was possible.
“There will likely be a statewide mask order,” Cooper said. “It’s leaning heavily in that direction.”
That would aid Telluride officials, too. At next week’s Telluride Town Council meeting, Mayor DeLanie Young said they would be considering extending the town’s emergency ordinance and pressed commissioners for a decision, if possible, before next Tuesday.
“It would be important for us to know what the county is going to do,” Young said. Local governments can make state or county public health orders more restrictive, but not less.
“It would be easier for us if there was a county ordinance,” added Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown.
Commissioner Lance Waring asked that staff draft a mask ordinance, knowing it might not sit well with some.
“I understand it may not be popular,” Waring said.
Cooper and Commissioner Kris Holstrom were not ready to commit to a countywide ordinance. Cooper, while expressing concerns about enforcement, suggested putting an end to indoor dining, ramping up education and reducing the “density in our communities,” a reference to what she called “extremely healthy (visitor) numbers.”
“I’m not ready to jump into a countywide mask ordinance,” Cooper said.
Holstrom indicated she’d like to consider any potential ordinance based on recommendations from public health officials.
“I’d like to see something specific to look at (from Franklin),” she said.
Public comment at Wednesday’s meeting via Zoom was mostly supportive of a mask ordinance, though the commissioners acknowledged that those reaching out to each of them personally were divided 50-50.
Unless the state issues its own mandate, the commissioners will consider the matter at its meeting Wednesday. Visit sanmiguelcounty-co.gov for more information and to view the COVID-19 dashboard for the latest figures.
