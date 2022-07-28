Summertime in the great wild west wouldn't be the same without the annual San Miguel Basin (SMB) Rodeo in Norwood. The rodeo starts today (Friday) and tomorrow night at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds. Programming includes a Junior Rodeo, music, trick riders, the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA) riders, and many more family-friendly events.
The year 2022 marks the 117th year the rodeo has taken place. It is organized by the San Miguel Basin Rodeo Committee and the Norwood Roping Club (NRC). According to Jordan Williams, the chair of the San Miguel Basin Rodeo Committee, the Rodeo in Norwood is one of the region's most popular and exciting rodeos.
"No matter what rodeo you go to, it's always a good time, but I think Norwood specifically is one of those rodeos that not only the contestants love, but the audience loves too. We try to get the audience involved, whether it's the mutton busting, the calf riding, or the notorious local event, the wild steer dragging,” said Williams.
The wild steer dragging is a unique event created 10 years ago and is special to the SMB Rodeo. On the night of the event, teams of around five can enter to participate. Wild steers are let out into the arena without halters. 50 to 60 people line up on the edge of the arena, and each team is assigned a number. The teams must sprint to their assigned steer and drag the animal back across to the other side of the arena, and whoever drags their steer first wins. A generous cash prize is awarded to the winning team. Steer Dragging is one of William's favorite events to watch at the rodeo.
"It's arguably the most exciting event of the rodeo," added Williams.
Williams grew up in Norwood and competed in the Junior Rodeos until she was 18. She then competed with CPRA in her early 20s. Today and tomorrow at 7 p.m., CPRA contestants will compete in the area. Contestants travel from across the West to participate in the SMB rodeo. CPRA contestants are sanctioned as an amateur and one step down from what would be considered "pro," explained Williams. This designation allows people to participate in competitive rodeos without traveling extreme and expensive distances. They also have time to raise families and work a 9 to 5 job. Williams believes that whether it's a pro or CPRA rodeo, attendees will always enjoy themselves.
One thing organizers brought back this year for the SMB Rodeo is the afterparty Saturday night at 10 p.m. The party will include a concert from the Sean Moon Band out of Grand Junction.
"It's the biggest party we've had in a long time," Williams said.
This year will also feature trick riders, which Williams said she hasn't seen at the rodeo "at least in her lifetime." Riders Bailey Jean Gabel and Nevada Jane (Revercomb) will perform in the arena this weekend.
"I can't even imagine the skill it takes to flip upside down on a horse going 30 miles an hour," Williams said of the Gabel and Revercomb.
Regan Snyder, the president of the San Miguel Basin Fair board and organized a successful and popular fair in Norwood this past week, is also involved in the rodeo. The San Miguel Basin Fair places emphasis on youth involvement and participation, something the rodeo also incorporates into its programming with the Junior Rodeo, held today at 10 a.m.
"We have we actually produce one of the biggest Junior rodeos on the western slope of Colorado. We have contestants traveling all over from Arizona and New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, to attend," Snyder said.
The rodeo is beloved throughout the region and would not be possible without sponsors, community members, and local businesses who support the long-standing event.
Williams encourages those in Telluride to drive up to Norwood, at least for one of the nights.
"Bring the family, bring your girlfriend and drink beer and go to the after party," Williams said, "And enjoy people busting their ass in the arena. And it's all good fun."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.