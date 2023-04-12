$2 bill flushed down the drain

Stop flushing money down the toilet.
Seriously — passing through Telluride’s sewer lines, a $2 bill was recently recovered by the staff at the water and wastewater treatment plant.
Amie Martell, the water and wastewater division director, said it’s among some of the more unusual items staff has found in the wastewater system recently.
She said trash and a lot of plastic pieces that should be thrown in the garbage and never make it to the plant are “detrimental” to the facility’s equipment.
With the volume of wastewater fluctuating and spiking around some holidays and during festivals, Martell said staff is trying to keep the microbes happy.
“Things are not constant for us, so we’re constantly trying to predict flow based on previous years,” Martell said.
The wastewater plant can process 2.1 million gallons of wastewater each day, but it’s never steady, Martell said. Leading up to spring break, 1.8 million gallons of wastewater were heading through the sewer lines to the facility. With schools and businesses on break, there has been a big drop.
“Right now, we’re at half a million gallons per day,” Martell said on Tuesday. “It’s pretty dramatic that we went from 1.8 million gallons to half a million.”
Martell said any trash that gets put in the system is detrimental because it can break equipment and “makes the lifespan of our equipment much shorter.”
Trash includes tampon applicators, Martell said.
Every six months, they remove about a garbage bag full of plastic applicators that have been flushed down toilets.
“It’s quite alarming,” Martell said. “Those things float. If we don’t pull them out, they eventually go to the compost, and those can’t be composted. Plastic belongs in the trash, not in the earth. It’s much more cost effective if the user disposes of them properly.”
Another rather alarming item that was recovered from the system was a 10-inch piece of steel rebar.
“It’s construction materials and they don’t belong in the sewer system,” Martell said.
Martell said two new employees recently joined the water and wastewater division. She said many people find themselves working in professional water and wastewater facilities “by accident,” but that wasn’t the case for new staff member Tyler Patterson.
“He’ll tell me, ‘Wow! I’m so glad you hired me, this is awesome,’” Martell told the Daily Planet this week.
Patterson was introduced to Telluride Town Council by Martell on March 28 as the new lab tech and operator at the wastewater plant.
“Tyler began his studies at Colorado Mesa University for water quality management systems. We feel very fortunate to have Tyler on our team with his passions for science and wastewater,” Martell said to the town council.
Martell said Patterson is learning a lot and acknowledged his eagerness to succeed in his new career. He told council he has a “deep awareness of the river and its ecosystem.” Treated wastewater is released into the San Miguel River.
“Tyler has already jumped into the dirty jobs at the wastewater plant, and he always does so with a smile. We are so thrilled to have Tyler on board and we welcome him to the Telluride community,” Martell said at the council meeting, which prompted a big smile from Patterson.
Some of the dirty work includes raking bio-solids. Bio-solids are the byproduct of the wastewater treatment plant after they treat all the water, Martell said. The remaining solids are trucked to a company in Delta, which further treats it before using it for compost.
An occasional jump into a sewer manhole (safely) to help troubleshoot and fix issues is another job duty.
“It’s a pretty dirty spot,” Martell said. “We have a meter in a manhole that monitors how much flow is coming into the plant. The meter wasn’t correct, so he put on a Tyvek suit and a device that measures gasses. Tyler was the first one who wanted to go in there, and pulled up the wires for us so we were able to fix it.”
New staff member Elena Hausser is also a lab tech and operator at the plant.
“I studied molecular environmental biology at Berkeley,” Hausser said. “At Berkeley, my focus was on environmental and freshwater ecology so I did some research on different pollutants and water sources. I thought this would be a good career move.”
Some of the work she does includes testing raw sewage.
“That is definitely a dirty part of my job,” Hausser said. “All of our wastewater is treated by bugs, organisms and bacteria. It’s all about creating the right environment for the bugs.”
She said most people don’t think about all the work that goes into treating wastewater.
“I didn’t think I would be so into it, but there’s so much microbiology involved so I’m interested and it’s cool,” Hausser said.
At the March council meeting, Patterson said he “could not wait to start getting myself some hands-on experience,” working in Telluride.
“I was very, very glad when I learned this place had an opening and I could just not wait to apply. … I could not be more grateful,” Patterson said.
Martell said the division plans to increase communication this year with the public about not flushing trash and other items down the toilets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.