Dark Sky Week, an annual event sponsored by the newly christened Dark Sky International (formerly the International Dark Sky Association, or IDA), brings awareness to not only the beauty of the night sky but its importance to our physical, mental and emotional health, along with health of wildlife, livestock, pollinating insects, plants and even some aquatic life.
Excessive light is taking over the world. About 80 percent of the world's population cannot see the Milky Way where they live. We see the Milky Way before the sunset ends. How very lucky we are. Lots of talk these days about the 1 percent. We are a 1 percent, few have what we have, a dark night sky.
After a difficult day, a few moments looking at the stars has a calming effect; something confirmed by scientific studies. It is good therapy. It literally puts you at the center of the universe. It is an ancient heritage with a great folklore. The image of the pioneer cowhand, hard day over, campfire in coals, leaning back on the saddle, blanket under his head, getting a dose of starlight before sleep.
Luckily, this region has become a focus for folks trying to preserve our night sky by reducing light contamination, for us the preferred word. It’s like white top, a little is OK; but 100 acres of it? Contaminated field; unfit for just about anything useful.
Awareness of the need to reduce light contamination began in 2015, when some folks in Norwood began the process to make the town the first Dark Sky Community on the Western Slope and second in the state in 2019. Ridgway and Nulca-Naturita followed in 2020 and 2021, respectively. An umbrella organization, the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, was formed in 2021 to help raise funds and support groups that have Dark Sky designations or are applying for them.
Currently, the coalition is supporting a citizen’s group working to turn all of San Miguel County into a Dark Sky Reserve, something never done before. Other groups in the state are working on Community and Reserve designations. This June will be the fifth year of a Dark Sky Month proclamation by Governor Jared Polis. The Colorado legislature has passed a bill providing financial support for the state Dark Sky organization, Dark Sky Colorado, and other bills are being considered. All of our representatives in the US Congress support Dark Sky efforts.
Highlighting the importance of reducing excessive light, Dark Sky Colorado, has sent a letter to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment asking that light pollution be added to the list of environmental threats. Right now, massive bird migrations are crossing Colorado; they navigate by moonlight. Excessive light confuses them, sending them off course to certain death. That’s why we ask that outdoor lights be turned off if at all possible for at least the rest of April and first part of May.
Reducing exterior light is easy, inexpensive and effective using “smart lighting,” which includes having light only when and where needed; reducing glare and employing lower intensity; using warm colors, not harsh blue; and shading to light the area you want, not upwards or sideways. Use of timers and motion sensors reduces power use and saves money as well.
For more information about the Western Slope Dark Sky Coalition, visit westcoloradodarksky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.