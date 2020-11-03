While a presidential election tends to steal the spotlight, especially in 2020, voters in San Miguel County weighed in on a single county ballot measure this year in Ballot Question 1A. The county’s voters passed the measure by a wide margin with approximately 70 percent of voters in favor, according to unofficial results Tuesday night, giving county commissioners the ability to adjust the mill levy rate for the purpose of sustaining existing levels of public services.
“The passing of 1A shows confidence from the people of our county that we will do a good job with the funds that we have,” said San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom, who was re-elected to her District 3 post Tuesday night. “People understand how important our districts are — our fire district, our school district — and how hampered we have been by the imposition of the Gallagher Amendment.”
Tax legislation, with its wonkish jargon capable of glazing over eyes with terms like “assessed valuation” and “mill levy rates,” holds the power of very real consequences for both taxpayers’ pocketbooks and public services. While Colorado’s tax policy is no doubt complicated, two landmark pieces of tax legislation — the 1982 Gallagher Amendment and the 1992 Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) — created the current tax climate in which residential property taxes have decreased steadily over time.
While this has eased the tax burden on Colorado homeowners, it has shifted it to businesses that now pay about four times as much on property compared to homeowners. It has also had the effect of reducing local governments’ tax revenues, particularly in rural areas of the state, annually squeezing budgets that pay for public services like education, fire protection, public health and law enforcement. Due to TABOR, local governments are not able to raise their mill levy rates — the rate applied to assessed property value — without going to the voters.
Now, with the passage of 1A, San Miguel County commissioners will be allowed to adjust the mill levy rate in order to stabilize the revenue from residential property taxes. The measure included a 10 percent cap on increased revenues in the event that property values increase rapidly.
“This wasn’t a way to bring in significant revenues,” noted District 1 commissioner Hilary Cooper, who ran unopposed in winning another term Tuesday night. “This is a way to stabilize revenues to provide basic services.”
The county had been facing budget cuts of up to $2 million next year if 1A didn’t pass, which would have resulted in severe cuts to current levels of public services.
“It’s a relief,” said Holstrom. “We’re not going to have to go back to the budget with a knife, which is something we’ve already had to do.”
State initiative Amendment B is on track to pass as well, which would repeal the Gallagher Amendment and freeze residential property assessment rates at the current rate. However, state lawmakers could make changes in the future to unfreeze or lower rates, with local governments subject to potential future changes. The passage of 1A provides local commissioners with the ability to stabilize revenues regardless of future state legislation.
With the passage of 1A, county residents and homeowners should not notice big changes, according to Holstrom.
“At this point and time, I don’t think people will see much difference and that’s what we’re aiming for,” she said. “We don’t want people to look at their tax bill and go, ‘Oh my, what happened?’ We’re just trying to maintain the level of revenue that we have to provide services.”
The commissioners also expressed gratitude to voters for their willingness to tackle the complicated subject of tax policy, especially during uncertain times.
“I am so grateful to San Miguel County voters for taking the time to understand the complex question we put before them and also deeply appreciative of their confidence,” Cooper said. “As we face statewide fiscal uncertainty, we at least now have some stability here to continue to provide essential services.”
