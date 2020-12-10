The box canyon may reverberate with the sound of a few extra corks popping on New Year’s Eve this year as the executive directors of Telluride’s various nonprofits bid a beleaguered farewell to a challenging 2020.
“This has been a tough year for most nonprofits,” said Telluride Foundation Vice President of Programs April Montgomery. “Some, like food banks, medical clinics and many human service organizations, were on the front lines and they were dealing with increased need and doing all they could to care for their community.
“Other nonprofits faced having to cancel events, reduced fundraising and having to quickly pivot to figure out a new way to provide their services.”
Foundation President Paul Major agreed: “Nonprofits have either seen a dramatic increase in demand (food banks, homeless shelters, direct assistance programs like the Good Neighbor Fund), or can’t operate, resulting in lower income but also lower expenses (youth and arts groups), or have experienced a total disruption in the business model (early childhood centers, Mountainfilm).”
One to One Mentoring was the first local nonprofit forced to cancel an event when the March 14 closure of Colorado ski resorts scuppered the 2020 Cardboard Sled Derby.
The youth mentoring organization subsequently had to cancel early April’s Date Auction and Top Chef & Taste of Telluride in August.
According to Executive Director Tara Kelley, this resulted in a drastic loss of income at a time when case managers were dealing with a rapid increase in requests from client families relating to everything from food security to understanding the fast-evolving Covid-19-related restrictions.
“It hasn’t been the easiest year,” Kelley acknowledged. “In 2020, we lost our three major fundraisers, as well as a three-year state grant that was lost to state budget cuts due to the pandemic. At the same time, our caseload increased as our families needed our help — and our kids needed mentoring — more than ever.”
For Pinhead Institute Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke, rolling with the pandemic’s punches has held a certain amount of irony.
“This year proved that science is more important than ever and the Pinhead playbook is more important than ever,” she said.
Still, Holbrooke and her colleagues have had challenges with which to grapple.
“We have a funder who normally puts up 30 percent of our $150,000 Pintern Program,” Holbrooke explained. “They suggested we wait a bit to apply because this summer's internships (mainly virtual, many shorter than the traditional six weeks) weren't going to meet their board’s standards. I still feel super-proud that we found something amazing for 25 out of the 30 kids in our program, and kept all 30 involved and active in Pinhead. I'm hopeful they'll come around, but the wait is definitely hard on our budget as our Pinternships are moving forward. Full steam ahead.”
Forced to shut down its in-person after-school programming, Pinhead pivoted, producing over 1,200 face shields for regional healthcare providers, including in the Ute and Navajo Nations.
Holbrooke noted that she and her colleagues were also able to “reinvent” their fundraisers, adding take-home kits to the Science of Cocktails event, and transforming the indoor Pintern Presentations into a “STEM Walk” outdoors.
Said Holbrooke of STEM Walk, “It was fun and boisterous and well-attended, though it didn't raise nearly the amount it usually does.”
Likewise, the Ah Haa School for the Arts reinvented its annual summer fundraiser, although it was also forced to cancel its signature winter event, the New Year’s Eve Gala.
“We called off the live portion of our annual art auction, but took the party online and were so grateful to see our community support us on this brand-new platform,” Youth Program Manager Tara Carter said.
In-person programming also had to be reimagined, giving Carter and Executive Director Judy Kohin a budgetary headache.
“The cancellation of our indoor summer camps and classes has resulted in a significant loss of income,” Carter said. “We lost class tuition income for both kids and adults, all of our American Academy of Bookbinding tuition income, the Telluride Painting School income and art sales from our walk-in gallery.”
Carter said that Ah Haa responded by offering a series of Ah Haa To Go art kits and private and virtual classes, as well as free take-home projects. “We've coped by making our programs accessible to people of all comfort levels, while following recommended guidelines put forth by our county.”
Adding to these challenges, Ah Haa is also mid-move from its former digs in the Depot to a new home in the Silverjack building.
“This year has been filled with unexpected challenges during a pre-planned period of change as we transition into our new building in 2021,” Carter said.
All the while, the Telluride Foundation, a nonprofit that in turn provides financial and other support to area nonprofits, was aware of what was happening in the sector and took action, according to Montgomery.
“Some of the first things we did … was award emergency grants to human service and health organizations on the front lines,” she said. “We facilitated regular nonprofit webinars to provide funding and grant information and other best-practice information. Our staff became ‘experts’ on CARES Act grants and loans, the Payment Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and unemployment, and offered our services to nonprofits and businesses.”
The foundation, Major added, also made an important change to its own grants program, loosening the restrictions on how previously awarded TF grant money could be used.
“Allowing nonprofits to keep and use their 2019 grant without conditions was very important,” he said.
Now, with Telluride Gives 2020 just a few days old, local EDs say what they need most as this challenging year draws to a close is financial support.
Said One to One Mentoring’s Kelley, “I think if there is one thing that we have learned from this crazy year it’s that the community needs us — and now we need the community.”
