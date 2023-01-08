Winter is a fabulous time of year for birdwatching. And birdfeeders are a terrific way to lure avians to your backyard, to give you a longer, better look at these elusive creatures, and their behaviors.
A dusky blue and gray Woodhouse’s scrub jay, a species renowned for its intelligence, is deftly extracting a peanut from a feeder outside my window as I write.
The trouble is, depending on where it is situated (and how closely you monitor it), a bird feeder can easily attract other species this time of year, such as mule deer. Winter “is a tougher time of year for wildlife,” CPW spokesman John Livingston said. “The snow in the high country pushes these animals down toward residential areas,” where temperatures are warmer, food sources are more readily available, and “it’s easier to get around and survive.”
A bird feeder loaded with high-fat, black-oiled sunflower seeds — which you will also find in my yard — “packs a big caloric punch,” as Livingston put it. An ungulate that happens upon such nutritional bounty “will return to it,” he said. “Some folks end up feeding wildlife (which is illegal in Colorado) unintentionally. It’s amazing to see all these animals, but it’s not the best thing for deer” to eat sunflower seeds. “Their systems are not designed to digest this type of food.”
Indeed, too much birdseed, or corn, “sweet mix,” a grain mixture intended for livestock that some people offer to wildlife, or grass hay, can kill a deer.
“These food sources are like junk food to them,” CPW terrestrial biologist Alyssa Karcher said. What’s worse, “you’re habituating an animal to your yard. The more you feed any animal — a deer, a fox, a skunk — the more it becomes accustomed to you. You could get bit; you could get gored. Certain animals carry diseases. You’re putting animals at risk by drawing them in, concentrating them in one place, where they can pass on diseases to each other.”
There is another problem that comes from feeding wildlife, she added. “The more you bring animals in, closer to roads and towns, the more you’re changing their migration patterns.”
The bottom line: bring birdfeeders in at night, if you find evidence of other animals eating there, and don’t feed wildlife in winter.
“They’re around right now,” Karcher acknowledged. “Observe them in their natural habitat, but try not to encourage them into your yard.”
To learn more about the dangers of feeding wildlife in winter, visit tinyurl.com/54zjmn4j.
SEASONAL WILDLIFE CLOSURES
Seasonal wildlife closures went into effect Jan. 1 in Montrose and Ouray counties to protect wildlife at this fragile time. Access to Billy Creek State Wildlife Area is closed until April 30, and Cimmaron State Wildlife Area is closed to the public until June 1. For more information on seasonal closures “in parts of the Dry Creek Restoration Area, Ridgway Trails Recreation Area, Gunnison Gorge National Recreation Area, Jumbo Mountain Special Recreation Area, Burn Canyon and the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area,” a release from the BLM advises, visit go.usa.gov/xepsB.
As for San Miguel County, CPW “does not have any properties there that undergo seasonal closures at this time,” spokesman John Livingston said. “Miramonte stays open for ice fishing, and I don’t believe the Dan Noble SWA property receives much winter visitation.” Closure notices, he added, apply exactly where you might expect they would: “to spaces with frequently used trails.”
