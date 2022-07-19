Mountain Village officials are focusing on the Lot 161 CR and Pond Lots hotel project this week during a pair of meetings.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Mountain Village officials will review the third required application for the Lot 161 CR Hotel Site Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) process, according to a town news release.
In a special meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Mountain Village Design Review Board will consider a recommendation on the major subdivision portion of the SPUD application to Town Council that replats the properties into one 4.437-acre lot. The board will also make a recommendation to Town Council regarding the Final SPUD application that includes the final architectural design review. The town will hold a site walk of the proposed development prior to the meeting on at 8 a.m. to observe the proposed heights of the application. There may be a quorum of Town Council or board members at this site walk, however, no formal action will be taken.
“This final SPUD application has been a refinement of the prior two approvals, conceptual and sketch, and the developers submitted a very detailed and refined proposal for the project with both architectural detail and a number of community benefits. The list of variations to the (community development code) has been reduced between conceptual and final SPUD,” said Michelle Haynes, town planning and development services and housing director. “Wednesday’s site walk is a response to a recommended condition of the design review board at sketch plan review that heights be visually represented onsite prior to the final SPUD review.”
Prior plans submitted by the applicant, Merrimac Fort Partners LLC, included a requested maximum building height of 95.1 feet, which is over the town’s standard 60-foot cap. The height has been one of the most discussed aspects of the proposed project. The applicant has previously reduced the hotel height by one floor.
The application proposes a five-star hotel, residences, condominiums, a restaurant, bar, spa, and public and private amenity spaces on Lot 161 CR and Pond Lots. The project proposes 53 traditional hotel rooms, which the Four Seasons will operate and manage in accordance with the goals of the Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan.
Town Council will have the first reading of an ordinance considering the final site-specific PUD for a mixed-use hotel/resort development adjacent to the gondola in the Village Center during its regular monthly meeting Thursday. Town Council is slated to begin the discussion regarding the project at 4:15 p.m.
“If the project is approved this week, the plans laid out in the design review board and Town Council packets will lead toward an approved final planned unit development agreement and plan between the town and developers for this property, which has been identified for a flagship hotel for well over a decade since the 2011 Comprehensive Plan process began,” Haynes explained.
The final SPUD approval is a culmination of the previous conceptual and sketch approvals the project has received from the board and Town Council.
“This application represents the final PUD package: variations, community benefits, public benefits, density transfers/rezones, design plans, legal agreements and major subdivision review,” Haynes added.
The first public hearing for the project was held in February. The first conceptual approval was granted by Town Council in March. The second sketch approval application was approved in May.
A PUD application provides Town Council with the ability to vary and waive provisions of the Community Development Code in exchange for community benefits. As this project has developed, a number of community benefits have been included in the application.
“This property is unique in that it is identified as a flagship hotel in the Comprehensive Plan and items such as the hotel rooms, commercial retail, food and beverage, public trails and plaza areas, and onsite housing count toward general conformance with the Comprehensive Plan,” Haynes said.
To view the application material, which includes architectural sketches and plans for the development, visit the town’s planning webpage at townofmountainvillage.com/current-planning.
The public is invited to attend the site walk, as well as the meetings virtually or in person to share comments with officials. Residents may also submit public comments by emailing cd@mtnvillage.org.
Meeting and Zoom log-in information can be found in the respective meeting’s agenda and packet. For the design review board material, visit townofmountainvillage.com/business/planning/design-review-board. For Town Council information, visit townofmountainvillage.com/government/town-council/town-council.
