Local officials continued to discuss the future of the gondola during Monday night’s virtual Gondola Leadership Committee meeting.
In the second of what will be many meetings and discussions involving regional entities and stakeholders, Miles Graham and Alex Ehrett of Denver consulting firm GBSM led an hour-plus discussion that covered preliminary gondola survey results and potential infrastructure upgrade options proposed by Heinz Nusser and Oswald Graber of Outdoor Engineers.
So far, 1,713 people have completed the ongoing survey, Ehrett explained, including 860 within the 81435 zipcode. Of those 860 local responses, 56 percent are Mountain Village residents, while Telluride is 44 percent. Outside of San Miguel County, Ouray and La Plata counties were the other two locations with the most respondents.
“We’re seeing a lot of responses coming in,” Ehrett said, before explaining that to reach a 99 percent confidence level with a 5 percent margin of error 1,084 responses were needed.
“The fact that we exceeded that is great and means we’re really getting some meaningful feedback from our community members or visitors who are taking this survey,” she said.
GBSM broke down the survey results further to highlight local numbers. While 85 percent of people overall said recreation was their top reason for using the gondola, 41 percent of those who live within the county explained commuting to work on the free system was most important, compared to 21 percent of other respondents.
“When you look at those local residents from 81435 you see that big jump. It doubles from 21 percent to 41 percent to using the gondola to commute to work every day. It’s important to note those differences, and we’ll keep that in mind as we continue to collect that data,” Ehrett said.
Part transit system, part attraction, the gondola accommodates 3 million riders per year. According to current projections, ridership will increased to 4 million by 2037.
“That’s what some of our partners at the Federal Transit Administration and CDOT have found to be so impressive with this system. The fact that it moves over 3 million riders a year. That’s over 20,000 riders on a busy day, which makes it as busy as RTD’s (Regional Transit District) busiest line in Denver, which is the Colfax 15 and 15L line. That is a powerful statement to just how effective this system is as public transportation,” Graham explained.
Plus, the more people using the gondola system between Mountain Village and Telluride, the less people are driving into and around the area, which impacts the environment and parking situation.
“All of these people who are taking the gondola are taking vehicles off the road and out of parking spaces. That’s the key driver here, I would think,” said Anton Benitez, Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) President & CEO.
Several officials commented on the parking aspect Monday, especially if the committee decides to upgrade the system significantly and it must be closed for a period of time. Those decisions have yet to be made, but Graber explained there are factors that must be discussed first, including whether or not to keep the gondola system on the same alignment.
“We have a parking problem that’s on top of us right now. For us as we look at the gondola. You look at that 4 million projection number, I think it’s important to understand that the gondola does very little to cause visitation. That 4 million number isn’t a product of expanding gondola capacity, at least on any statistically significant level,” Mountain Village Council Member Patrick Berry said. “So for us as communities we definitely have to consider parking. We have to work together to optimize a dispersion strategy for both communities so we can maintain the quality of life we’ve all really come to value. Building the gondola’s capacity is a key part of that, but parking certainly has to be complimentary to the conversation in a real important way.”
Either way, the committee members agreed major upgrades are needed, which could cost north of $50 million. While state and federal funding will be explored, Outdoor Engineers have outlined three potential options, including doing nothing, which was quickly eliminated by the committee. The second and third options feature several elements with varying costs, ranging from reconstructing gondola stations to replacing the current system with a brand new one. Officials agreed to recommend further evaluation of those two options.
The committee is comprised of Town of Mountain Village, Town of Telluride, San Miguel County, TMVOA, San Miguel Authority for Regional Transit and Telski officials.
According to the current operating agreement, which expires in 2027, Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system, as well as provides offseason bus service when the gondola is closed during the offseasons. TMVOA funds a majority of gondola and maintenance operations, which are approximately $3.5 million annually, through a 3 percent Mountain Village real estate transfer assessment. One percent of Telski ticket sales also currently go toward gondola funding.
To learn more about the gondola planning process, including the survey, visit OurGondola.org, or send questions to OurGondola@gmail.com or your local government representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.