As part of the ongoing Comprehensive Plan amendment process, the Town of Mountain Village will be hosting an open house today (Wednesday) from 1-6 p.m. at the Telluride Conference Center.
Several stations examining different components of the plan will be set up, while light food and children’s activities will be provided. There will also be a gift card raffle amongst attendees who provide input during the open house.
“We’ve formatted this open house to be easy for people to stop by at whatever time is convenient for them during their day. With the different stations, appetizers and kid’s activities, we hope the community is able to take some time out of the day to join us either on their lunch break or after work or at any point in their afternoon,” said Kathrine Warren, the town’s public information officer.
MIG, the firm that was hired to facilitate the amendment process and has extensive experience working on such plans in resort communities, will be onsite to gather public feedback as they move forward with amendments to the town’s guiding document that was originally adopted in 2011. Areas the plan is looking to update include: sustainability of the town’s economic model, approach to hotels and short-term rentals, community housing and its affordability, activation of public spaces, and public benefits associated with new development, according to a town news release.
The town has continually encouraged community feedback since announcing the amendment plans earlier this year, and it’s been going well.
“We have had great participation so far,” said Michelle Haynes, the town’s planning, development services and housing director. “There were 876 total survey respondents earlier this year. The consultants also conducted 19 stakeholder interviews with 28 people who were a combination of residents, elected officials, developers, and Telluride Ski and Golf and TMVOA (Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association) officials. In June, we held an in-person economic forum presenting the data our consultants gathered with about 40 community members attending either in person or via Zoom.”
Trends identified from the survey results include the desire for new and improved pedestrian paths and facilities, preservation of natural wildlife and new riparian areas along with protection of open space, and new and improved bike trails and facilities, Haynes explained.
Top three types of land use community members would like to see, according to the survey results, are restaurants, parks and recreation, and housing. Haynes added that respondents who are part-time residents identified medical over housing as their third land-use preference.
The forum will be held in person only due to the nature of the stations and presentation, according to the town news release. Masks are not required, but are suggested for unvaccinated individuals. Masks will be available for those who would like one.
“As a planner, I view participation in the comprehensive plan process, the future of the Mountain Village, akin to a voting right,” Haynes said. “Public participation and input is central to any future vision effort for stakeholders and community members. We highly encourage the community to find a way to participate if they can, and stopping by the forum at any point throughout the day is a wonderful opportunity to participate in this important process.”
The Comprehensive Plan was intended to be a 30-year roadmap in envisioning the future use and needs of the community. Mountain Village Town Council's goal at the time it was adopted in 2011 was to encourage future development while controlling growth within reasonable boundaries.
But Town Council and the community have noted that the plan is overly prescriptive and complicated in certain respects.
“We know a lot of changes in the economy and how the market is operating differently than in 2011 when the plan was originally adopted, but we need the community’s input to know how best to respond to these changes,” said Andrew Knudsten, managing principal for economics & planning systems who performed the analysis for MIG.
MIG has been gathering data and community input since March via stakeholder interviews and a community survey and has presented its findings to town council and through a previous forum.
“While we’ve heard a lot from the community via our earlier survey and focus groups, this open house is a great opportunity for community members to weigh in on and put their stamp on proposed plan updates,” said MIG Principal Jay Renkens.
For more information about the entire Comprehensive Plan amendment process, visit townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan.
