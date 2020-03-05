Over the last three days of February and first day of March, an intrepid group of nine old and new friends used snow, huts and mountains to create a shared healing experiences. Reuniting and forging new bonds with companions, connected through military service, brought a sense of mission and comradery during the second annual Skiing Off the War traverse in the Sneffels Mountain Range.
The four-day adventure was organized by San Juan LEADS Serves, a Ridgway nonprofit formed to provide educational and healing outdoor recreation opportunities for youth, U.S. military veterans and their families, and athletes with adaptive needs. Mostly based in the San Juan Hut System, the LEADS Serves experiences are focused on leadership development, education, adventure, development (personal and professional) and service.
Skiing Off the War is a winter version of a summer program called Walking Off the War, when veterans and their family members come together in therapeutic peer groups to help each other heal from the after-effects of war such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury or survivor’s guilt.
In a debrief of this year’s adventure Sunday, group members unanimously described the first day of the trip as a grueling six-hour uphill grunt, made even more intense by heavy rucksacks with four days of supplies. The second day was a marathon nine hours of traversing unfamiliar, difficult terrain. Then, the highlight of the third day was an exhilarating but demanding downhill ski through trees. The fourth day was a celebratory trek out of the wilderness, back to civilization, marked with relief and pride.
“The first day is very much an individual day where you are in your head and getting through it on your own, then the second day is a team day because you won’t get through that day if you’re not acting as a team. Something interesting happens when you have no choice but to get to the hut,” said trip coleader Anne Ryan, LEADS Serves cofounder and wife to Joe Ryan, the other trip leader and cofounder of the San Juan Hut System.
The system’s five huts sit on the north slope of the Sneffels Range in the Uncompahgre National Forest, giving access to the remote Sneffels Wilderness and connecting Telluride, Ridgway and Ouray along the historic Dallas Trail system. After arriving at a hut each night, the Skiing Off the War team members each had a designated job from chopping or gathering firewood to preparing dinner and collecting water.
“It was a great experience. Joe’s the toughest guy I’ve ever known, a true inspiration,” said Shawn Datres, one of the five 10th Special Forces Group veterans on the trip who together shared 120 years of military experience in multiple combat zones. “I’ve been out for 18 years now, and really missed the team environment. One thing we lack is mentors. Mentoring each other is huge, but we have lost that as a society, so trips like this are huge.”
In addition to replicating the positive, unifying aspects of their former service, the journey combined physical exertion and nature as a way to reduce and even overcome problematic symptoms from emotional and mental stress and injuries. Though no trip members spoke about having those conditions during the debrief, traumatic brain injury (TBI) from sudden trauma or head injury is a major issue with many veterans. Nearly 18,000 veterans suffered from such injuries in 2017, and the number was almost 33,000 in 2011, according to data provided by the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch using the Defense Medical Surveillance System and Theater Medical Data Store.
TBI disrupts the function of the brain and can cause a number of difficulties for the person who is injured, including physical and behavioral changes, as well as cognitive problems. Symptoms can range from headaches and dizziness to fatigue, irritability, memory problems and inability to pay attention.
TBI-related suicides claim 17-22 veterans daily, according to an October 2019 Military Times article. It also reported that veterans are one-and-a-half times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female and Special Forces veterans, the risk factors are even higher.
Bailey Shaw, whose life has been impacted by the suicide of a loved one, was a member of last week’s Skiing Off the War team.
“This trip and the natural beauty, it was my medicine and can be for others, too. The memories from this trip are priceless,” Shaw said.
Anne Ryan explained further, “There’s something sacred about the magic of the tribe. Only we know what we experienced. When life gets hard, nobody can take that from us.
“Is it therapy to go out and be in the majesty we were just in? Does it make us want to live more? There’s nothing more rewarding than having a family and a purpose. Mission accomplished.”
Now, the group agreed, their mission is to go out and find people who are having trouble getting the war out of their heads, so they can be the next beneficiaries of such an adventure.
Editors note: If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), a free, confidential service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255, press 1.
