The Telluride Housing Authority (THA) Subcommittee unanimously recommended Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines amendments, as presented, to Telluride Town Council and the THA board for adoption during its regular meeting Wednesday morning in Rebekah Hall and via Zoom.
The subcommittee members in attendance — DeLanie Young, Dan Enright and Adrienne Christy — had no further additions or deletions to the previously proposed changes. Wednesday’s action items followed an April 24 special subcommittee meeting, during which the most recent amendments made as a result of an April 18 council work session were discussed. Enright and Christy were the two subcommittee members in attendance during that meeting and did not provide any additional direction to staff to make changes before the subcommittee considered a vote.
The Wednesday discussion was “the culmination at the Subcommittee level of this biennial review process for the Guidelines which began 17 months ago,” according to a staff memo prepared by town assistant attorney Allie Slaten, who also led the discussion.
“The Subcommittee has worked diligently through this review process as is evident by the above schedule of meetings (included in the meeting packet and memo) and major decisions,” it read. “If the Subcommittee is aware of any other outstanding items it wishes to incorporate in the Guidelines through this biennial review process, it should discuss them at this meeting and continue this item for another work session or incorporate these changes prior to making a recommendation.”
Slaten explained that, other than minor grammatical and stylistic changes moving forward, the only item that hadn’t been nailed down before potential approval was the official amendment date, which was penciled in for May 9, the date of the council meeting.
“The packet is the final version of the guidelines. The only thing that needs to be added is the amended date that's been highlighted and put in red throughout (draft of the guideline amendments), but everything else would remain the same,” she added. “You will notice though, that the motion language does authorize staff to continue to make minor clerical edits such as capitalization, linking things. So this is a very near final version of the guidelines. As we continue to review the formatting, we might make some minor tweaks, but everything substantive, you have reviewed and approved thus far.”
Town Council, which also sits as the full THA board, will consider and may adopt the amendments in written form following a public hearing during its regular meeting Tuesday.
After such a long process, Young joked that Wednesday’s recommendation discussion and action “feels way too easy,” before the unanimous decision was official and followed by applause.
The subcommittee heard and considered feedback from the public and council members throughout the review process and in drafting the current guidelines. What Slaten has called “the biggest” change has to do with the new Continuing Household Size Standard, which previously explained that “households will be required to maintain a household size equivalent to the number of bedrooms in the unit,” according to a town news release. Subcommittee members had also discussed the idea that current owner-occupied deed restrictions should be subjected to the amended household size requirement, before council provided a suggestion.
“We had initially considered when this would need to be met. It was discussed that possibly it would be every deed restriction executed after the effective date of these guidelines. The subcommittee initially wanted this to be effective upon every deed restriction possible, which means every deed restriction subject to the guidelines as amended,” Slaten said during the April 24 special subcommittee meeting. “However, Town Council prefers that this only be applicable to guidelines executed after the effective date of these revisions, so that is how the language now reads.”
Previously approved administrative exceptions are not subject to the latest house size requirement and occupants can still apply for exceptions moving forward.
Meeting details, agendas and packets, including Wednesday’s, can be found on the town’s website at bit.ly/telluridecalendar. To submit public comments regarding the current guidelines during any of the public meetings, email clerkcomments@telluride-co.gov.
