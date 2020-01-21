The planet has a plastic problem.
“Americans are generating more plastic trash than ever, and very little of it gets recycled. Plastics and their byproducts are littering our cities, oceans, and waterways, and contributing to health problems in humans and animals,” the Ecology Center states on its website ecologycenter.org.
Mountain Village Town Council, in partnership with the town’s Green Team, wants to change that. Spearheaded by Zoe Dohnal, Mountain Village business development and sustainability senior manager, council members approved a resolution to adopt a voluntary single-use plastic reduction initiative similar to the a 2012 disposable shopping bag reduction program.
Three years later, there was a 50-percent reduction in non-compostable shopping bags.
Officials hope the recently created Planet Over Plastics Coalition will have the same impact on single-use plastics. The coalition is seeking volunteers to help spread the word to local businesses, including restaurants and lodgers. The goal is to eliminate distribution of single-use plastics (straws, utensils, takeout containers, cups and plates), and offer reusable or compostable alternatives when requested by customers.
The coalition held its first volunteer training Tuesday night. There are two more today (Wednesday) from 10-11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. at Mountain Village Town Hall. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at townofmountainvillage.com/plastics.
Coalition member Inga Johansson said “we often feel removed from the problem in our mountain refuge,” but pointed to a 2019 United States Geological Service study that discovered micro-plastics in rain that had fallen throughout remote parts of the Rocky Mountain National Park. We’re not immune to the plastic problem.
“The time has come to make hard choices to protect the community we love,” she said. “The Mountain Village Town Council recognized the urgency passing a voluntary single-use plastic reduction resolution. Like the council, we feel that our community represents a unique and caring group of business owners who care enough to voluntarily make the changes essential to protecting our amazing backyard. This transition will not be easy and will require a huge cultural shift in our community.”
Johansson urged community members to become coalition volunteers since there’s a lot of work to be done.
“We cannot wait any longer, and we need a huge number of volunteers to help reach all of our businesses to collect data and establish a close network of support so that this initiative is successful,” she said.
The second phase of the outreach will include training, community events and reusable pilot programs for businesses. The idea is for local businesses to completely eliminate single-use plastics by 2021. Council will review the coalition’s efforts in a year and may consider an ordinance or fines for non-compliance, Johansson explained.
“We believe that our community will come together and make the changes necessary to protect the backyard we love,” she added.
The coalition and single-use reduction program is the latest effort to reduce waste, as the town’s ultimate goal is to reach zero waste by 2025.
“Town Council and myself appreciate the Green Team’s efforts to identify and spearhead an effective and legal alternative to a mandatory ban that helps us to reduce our use of single-use plastic products,” Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said in a news release. “Additionally, we thank our Mountain Village merchants and lodgers for their overwhelming support, many of whom have already started to make the transition away from single-use plastics.”
On the fence about volunteering? Here are some facts the coalition has shared: 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic has been produced since the 1950s; 91 percent of plastics aren’t recycled and they take more than 400 years to degrade; Americans use 100 billion plastic bags every year; at the current production rate, plastic pollution in the ocean will outweigh fish, pound for pound, by 2050.
