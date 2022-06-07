The master’s in environmental management (MEM) application deadline has been extended. A collaborative cohort between Western Colorado University and the Telluride Institute, the two-year program currently has five students that just completed their first year.
Dr. John Hausdoerffer, dean of Western’s school of environment and sustainability, recently extended the deadline to June 15 to provide environmentalists in the area the chance to grow and connect within their region.
"We've had a lot of success in the Gunnison Valley, all the way up to Crested Butte, and found that ski area communities have incredibly educated, highly motivated environmentalists who are looking to grow. Often, their best option is to leave their beloved mountain valley to get a graduate degree. We want to allow people to earn their graduate degrees in their backyard, using the work they have ahead of them, with organizations that take care of the places they love as the basis of the masters," Hausdoerffer said.
Housing has been one of the biggest challenges in recruiting students for the MEM cohort in Telluride. In addition to tuition, students have to find a way to live in Telluride, which is difficult for most, especially those just starting in their careers. Hausdoerffer believes the future of sustainability in mountain towns is reliant on those who call the town home for more than just a couple of years.
"What troubles me about the future of sustainability in those communities is that if there's not sustainability for who gets to live there, there's not going to be sustainability for the land. ... Those communities are going to lose that deep sense of place that leads to a citizenry that can fight for the land's health," Hausdoerffer said.
The MEM program aims to meet students in the places they love, like Telluride, and connect them with organizations and jobs that keep them there for "generations."
Ideally, Telluride Institute Executive Director Tucker Szymkowicz explained, they are looking for three to four students to join the cohort in keeping the total number of students under 10. The ideal candidate is interested in pursuing a career in the environmental field and passionate about the community.
"It's someone who really wants to be in the environmental sector and help the region solve some environmental issues. It's someone who has been looking to get their foot in the door with one of those organizations, consulting agencies or government entities, but only has an undergraduate right now, and needs to have that skill set to break into the field," Szymkowicz said.
During the first year, students focus on the Telluride Institute and other regional organizations and nonprofits. In the second year, instead of a thesis, members complete a 600-hour master's project that correlates with the needs of a local or regional organization that meets their interests.
Paul Kieras recently completed his second year. He moved to Telluride in 2018 as a Telski snowboard instructor. During the summer, he worked with the Bureau of Land Management, collecting hydrology data. The experience inspired Kieras to pursue a career in water and land management, as well as earn his MEM from Western. Now, Kieras is working with the San Miguel Watershed Coalition (SMWC) on wetland restoration projects on public and private lands in the San Miguel Watershed. After he has completed his second year, Kieras hopes to continue his career at SMWC.
"For those who are debating on applying, I would say go for it. The program has helped me meet a lot of really awesome people whom I may not have crossed paths with while teaching on the resort," Kieras added.
Hausdoerffer explained the Telluride Institute and the university are working hard to make connections and partnerships throughout the community to create fellowships, housing stipends and other aspects that make the program more accessible for applicants.
For those interested in applying, Hausdoerffer recommended sending him an email at jhausdoerffer@western.edu before June 15.
