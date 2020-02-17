The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office and the business owner are offering an $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrests of two suspects in a burglary that took place at The Laundromat at Lawson Hill early Friday morning. Officials released four screenshots of security camera footage that show two males in hooded sweatshirts tampering with the laundromat's snack vending machine. Officials urge anyone with any information to call dispatch at 970-728-1911. Callers may remain anonymous.
Look for a full story in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Planet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.