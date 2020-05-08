For many mountain town dwellers, getting outside to recreate — perhaps camping next to an alpine lake, climbing a soaring desert tower, mountain biking sage-scented singletrack, or floating down a river between rosy canyon walls — has long been a speed-dial of sorts to a sense of physical and mental well-being. During the era of COVID-19, however, with restrictions on non-essential travel and socializing with friends outside of one’s immediate household, many outdoor enthusiasts have been wrestling with the ethical questions of how to safely recreate outside while abiding by public health orders.
Now that the state and the county have transitioned to a safer-at-home policy, local public health officials explained that some restrictions have relaxed while others remain essentially the same.
“The state order says that you should stay within your community as much as possible,” said Grace Franklin, county public health director. “For recreation, that has been defined by the state as within your county or 10 miles from your home.” In order to comply with the order, she said, this would not include, for example, Telluride residents driving to bike at the RAT trails in Ridgway or Phil’s World near Cortez.
The transition to safer-at-home guidelines did, however, remove the specified 72-hour period during which residents could leave the county before being required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Under the new order, residents are asked to quarantine for 14 days only if they have left the county for an “extended” period of time, though the time period is no longer defined.
“This is because we know that the virus spreads through travel,” explained Franklin. “If you travel to camp for the weekend, we ask that you practice safe physical distancing and other precautions. Be mindful that you should not be leaving the county for this type of travel. We do not want you potentially spreading the virus to our neighbors. Everyone needs to do their part to protect their community.”
Franklin offered practical advice for those who wish to go camping with friends, recommending parties be self-sufficient by bringing enough food, water, and supplies to last for the trip, thus avoiding the need to enter nearby communities and risk spreading the virus to rural communities. Camping groups should still remain at a maximum of 10 people, should not carpool outside of the household, and should use hand sanitizer and protective face coverings like buffs and masks if in closer proximity to one another, though physical distancing is still important.
For those that simply want to get out on the newly-melted trails around town for a run, masks and face coverings are not necessary to keep yourself and others safe, unless you anticipate needing to pass by other trail users in close physical proximity.
“When running, people are generally breathing harder, so there’s a breath cloud of sorts when the runner exhales,” said Public Information Officer Susan Lilly. “And then of course on inhalation, the harder and deeper the breath in allows for germs to more easily get into the lungs. But it’s confining to run with a mask on. So be sure and keep your social distance when out for a run, and perhaps have a mask with you that you can quickly apply if needed.”
Officials agree that going outside for a good romp in nature is one of our best resources for promoting physical and mental health during these times of increased stress and anxiety.
“We recognize that getting outdoors is important to our mental health and is a great way to reconnect,” Franklin said. “If you do engage in outdoor recreations, be mindful. Think of what the impact would be if you were positive with COVID-19 and potentially spreading the virus. What precautions should you be taking? Use frequent hand sanitizer, keep a six-foot distance, wear a mask if necessary, and stay home if you're sick. We've already been doing a great job practicing these precautions around town, let's keep it up as we enter the summer season!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.