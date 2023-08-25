San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Master’s message on social media this month to “ass clowns” recreating outdoors gets the point across: Black Bear Pass is dangerous and the decisions people are making puts lives in danger.
Recently, some of the nearly 3,500 comments garnered on a San Miguel County Sheriff Office Facebook post about a reckless fleet of vehicles becoming stuck in at Black Bear Pass included “Getting rescued by the best, I have confidence that everyone will make it home safe and sound!” and “If it’s not officially open, what are they doing there??? People just don’t realize Black Bear is a dangerous Pass and only skilled drivers should even attempt it. I’ve been on it one time and that was enough for me.”
The sheriff’s office used the social media post to address misleading rumors elsewhere on social media that Black Bear Pass had opened. Black Bear Pass currently remains closed.
“It is believed that people drove around deep snow on the pass and dug it out themselves for hours this weekend to be able to drive the pass. These enthusiasts then posted on social media that the pass was unofficially open. Officially, however, Black Bear Pass is closed,” the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Masters emphasized his comments regarding the dangerous nature of the road closure by referring to some people as “complete ass clowns.”
“Black Bear Pass is dangerous, and you need experience and the right vehicle to navigate it safely. Some people have it together and know what they are doing, but some who venture up there are complete ass clowns,” he said. “Some people are taking children into these dangerous situations, and in some cases it’s irresponsible and possibly criminal behavior. Keep in mind, we may not be able to reach you if you have an emergency up there and need assistance, so be prepared to abandon your vehicle, be stranded for days, or be seriously injured and inconvenienced.”
His comment about “complete ass clowns” drew one person to write a letter to the Daily Planet from Silverton and said the sheriff’s comments speak volumes to voters.
The sheriff’s comments were picked up in the news by Denver7 and then by car and auto industry website Jalopnik, which proclaimed on its website, “Colorado Sheriff Tells ‘Ass Clowns’ To Stay Off Closed Black Bear Pass.”
Despite the shocked reactions of some people, Sheriff Masters told the Planet he feels his language is appropriate to address the situation.
“My language was used out of wanting to make a strong point that Black Bear Pass is a dangerous road and is closed each fall and then through the winter and summer months until the road and bridge crews can get up there and clear the snow and remove all the fallen rock at great risk and time to our local cat operators,” he said.
He said in the meantime, traveling on the road is dangerous to those in their vehicles and to the people who could be hiking below them on the switchbacks.
“It is reckless, foolish and dangerous behavior to violate the road closure and as evidenced by the recent event could have easily resulted in a death or serious injury to the driver, passengers and innocent persons below them,” Masters told the Planet.
By Aug. 17, the sheriff’s post had gained nearly 2 million hits on social media platforms, but San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Susan Lilly said the agency “isn’t in the business of going viral,” but the post “clearly got folks attention, which is a good thing to help remind people to stay safe out there.”
When asked what he thought of the letter to the Planet that said voters might want to re-think the sheriff’s re-election over his online comments, Masters said, “I just got re-elected last November so I have another three and a half years before I have to decide if I would run for another four-year term, my 12th. I have been Sheriff for 43 years now so who knows if I will run again. I don’t think a few reckless drivers are going to influence my decision or those of the voters.”
Lilly added, “We think it is important to note that while we respect the opinion of the letter to the editor’s author, it should be noted that thousands of people on social media platforms fully supported the strong, and admittedly colorful, language to emphasize the importance of being properly experienced and prepared when venturing into the backcountry, including open passes, to help maintain public safety.”
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office said the pass remains closed because there is “still mitigation work that needs to be done to make it safe to drive, including, but not limited to, clearing rocks remaining from winter rock avalanches that can cause rockslides and injure or kill people.”
