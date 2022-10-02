Mass Movement, the annual performance by the Telluride Dance Collective, is returning to the Palm Theatre this year Thursday and Friday, after two pandemic-altered years. Doors are at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, or $12 for students, in advance and $25 ($15 for students) at the door.
Telluride Dance Collective Executive Director Kelsey Trottier is excited to return to that traditional format and space, especially since last year’s Mass Movement had to be canceled at the last minute. She explained this year’s theme is “Rebirth.”
“We have been working with four different choreographers for the show. Then we're also working with (filmmaker) Scott Upshur, and he's helping us build a video installation that's also part of the show,” she added. “And we have a variety of different styles of movement, lots of contemporary, some post-modern and modern movement, some jazz. It's also a very intergenerational show. I think our youngest dancer in the show is 15. And we have people into their 50s. So it's a pretty special show, because we have so many different generations mixed in. We have 16 dancers involved, and that number has grown participant wise.”
Mass Movement is an annual event and conjoined fundraiser with Palm Arts and Telluride Dance Collective.
“Mass Movement is a celebration to find what moves you, whether you are on stage performing with us or participating as an audience member. This performance has been a platform and catalyst for the growth of the dance community here in Telluride and continues to grow each year,” according to a news release. “ … This year the audience can expect to experience an invoking evening of dance and video installation.”
Trottier said the energy surrounding Mass Movement is high, as everyone is ready to fall back into a more normal swing of things.
“It's been exciting. I think everyone's just like ready to be back. It's definitely been hard to be doing live art, because at any point, we still have that feeling that the rug might get ripped out from underneath us. So it's been exciting. And it also had its challenges of trying to make sure that everyone feels safe and healthy,” she added. “But I would say, generally, everyone's excited and happy and grateful to have this outlet. A lot of our dancers have been missing this outlet and this opportunity.
“ … I think everything everyone went through collectively, that we all feel this, like grateful. And remember that now more than ever, we need to be present and do what we can to keep moving forward.”
The process of putting together this year’s event was also cathartic to participants, Trottier added, especially as the theme began to emerge.
“We started building the theme of the show with the concept, and we actually do a lot of writing in our creative practice, sort of have that influence, where the direction of the dance goes,” she explained. “And then from there, we started to build the soundscape of the show and like what types of music and what types of sounds we wanted to use. Based off of the concept and where everything's going, we start to pull in choreographers from there. So this year, it's a little different. The process is a little different from years past. I think, when Mass Movement first started, the spirit of it was really new and fresh. And we were just trying to get people to create, dance and participate. We've been refining our creative process over the years and working more with different teams over the past several shows that we've done to make it feel like a more cohesive experience for the audience.”
She was quick to add that Mass Movement isn’t the only opportunity to dance with the collective.
“That being said, though, we do have year-round classes and do other community outreach,” Trottier said.
For more information on Mass Movement and Telluride Dance Collective, visit telluridedancecollective.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.