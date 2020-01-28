The library was buzzing Saturday night with the energy of over a hundred science enthusiasts of all ages during the finals of the community science fair. Young scientists explained their ideas and experiments in front of colorful tri-fold poster boards, as white-coated judges from various scientific backgrounds milled about, taking notes on clipboards, and inquiring about hypotheses, data collection and outcomes.
Finally, after a suspenseful period of deliberation by the judges, the moment the competitors had been waiting for arrived as Sarah Holbrooke of the Pinhead Institute and science fair organizer Tiffany Osborne announced the winners, whom received cash prizes provided by the Telluride Education Foundation. In the category of Life Sciences, Elodie Prohaska and Caitlyn Mckillop tied for first place, while Lola Randall received Honorable Mention. For the Design Challenge category, in which competitors sought to identify and solve a local community issue, Charlie Raible won first place, along with the People’s Choice award, which attendees cast votes for their favorite project.
Raible’s project addressed a very real concern for Telluride area residents during the winter months: the lack of visibility along the Spur and other roads leading to town during winter storms.
“Every winter I always see a bunch of cars go off the road and maybe if they could see the sides of the road, they would have a better time driving and a lot less stressful time,” sixth-grader Raible said. “I thought, ‘I could light it up,’ but I wanted something biodegradable and safe.”
So he created the idea for the B.E.A.M., the bioluminescent, effective, active illumination mechanism. The machine is essentially a canister that contains a cost-effective, non-toxic bioluminescent fluid that can be outfitted onto a maintenance vehicle or snowplow. As the vehicle drives along the Spur, the canister dispenses a ribbon of the brightly illuminated liquid along the roadside, thus enabling drivers to clearly see the edge of the road even during poor visibility.
Lola Randall, a fourth-grader at the Mountain School, conducted a detailed experiment to better understand the temperature at which raspberries mold. A scientist at heart, Randall expressed her love for the scientific method as a way of better understanding the world around her.
“I love everything about science,” she said. “You can do so many different things with science from learning how a sound wave works, to understanding how a chemical reaction causes cupcakes to rise. Whenever I discover something new, it makes me excited, and I always want to find out even more about the subject. Science is my favorite subject in school, and my teacher Mr. Ben always makes science class incredibly interesting."
Elodie Prohaska seconded the exciting nature of science and its endless possibilities.
“I love that you can figure out world problems and maybe make things better,” the 11-year-old said.
One day, she added, she would be interested in pursuing “a field that would let me work on climate change issues. I am part of the Earth Guardians group, and it's been great to work on issues around town and maybe one day I can go bigger.”
Osborne enjoyed the energy, enthusiasm and curiosity the 26 young participants brought to the event. A collaboration with the Wilkinson Public Library, Pinhead Institute, Telluride Education Foundation, Ah Haa School for the Arts and local science teacher Colin Hubbard, it was a truly inclusive community event.
“Everyone is on the same playing field, it does not matter the age or where you are from,” she said. “Science is science. Everyone is excited and nervous to present their projects. It is always intriguing to get a different perspective on an idea, something that you might not have ever considered.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.