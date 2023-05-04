Drivers headed northwest from Telluride toward canyon country on Friday should be forewarned: Colorado Highway 141, between Naturita and Gateway, will “likely” be closed “due to forecasted high river flows,” according to a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) release.
“If the river reaches expected levels,” CDOT “plans to close the highway at 5 p.m.,” the release said. “The highway will remain closed until the flood danger has subsided. This closure is dependent on various factors including snowmelt and reservoir releases. The public will be alerted once the official closure is in place. As flow amounts fluctuate, the bridge”at Roc Creek, about 27.5 miles north of Naturita, at mile point 88.5, “may require additional closures.”
“River flows in the area have not been observed at these levels in 18 years,” Julie Constan, CDOT’s regional transportation director, said. “With the flood event expected to peak this Friday, we are taking proactive and cautionary measures at this particular bridge. Engineers and maintenance personnel will be assessing the structural integrity throughout this high-flow event.”
The National Weather Service “has issued a flood advisory for the Dolores River due to the increased release of water from McPhee Reservoir,” CDOT’s release continued. “The flood advisory also includes the Dolores and San Miguel rivers due to heavy snowmelt. The flood advisory is in place and covers the counties of Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel and Montrose.”
San Miguel County residents who haven’t already done so should register for the Genasys Emergency Management system, which replaced the CodeRED system last year. “Officials encourage members of the community to sign up for the new system and add your home and/or local work addresses as soon as possible,” a notice on San Miguel County’s website reads (find a link to sign up at the San Miguel County Alert and Warning webpage).
A National Weather Service flood advisory issued earlier this week called for rising waters in portions of “southwest Colorado and west central Colorado,” including Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel and Montrose counties, “until further notice.” The advisory predicted “Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” along the Dolores and the San Miguel. “Some low-lying river crosses and riverside campgrounds may become inaccessible or inundated with water,” according to the advisory.
The Dolores River, La Sal Creek, Tabeguache Creek and the San Miguel River were expected to be impacted. “Some locations that will experience flooding include low-lying areas along the river near Naturita, Slick Rock, Bedrock and Uravan,” the advisory added. For the most recent flood advisory, visit the webpage for the weather service’s Grand Junction forecast office at weather.gov/gjtand click on the warning on the upper right.
For more information about McPhee Reservoir, visit the McPhee Water Release Update at doloreswater.com/releases. “If you intend to spend time on the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir, please read this entire post,” the page states. “We’ll be updating here twice weekly, usually on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and this is the best source of information on downstream releases from McPhee.”
To stay abreast of road impacts from flooding, construction projects and more this spring and summer, visit cotrip.org or download the CoTrip Planner app. Sign up for project or travel alerts at bit.ly/COnewsalerts, see scheduled construction lane closures at bit.ly/laneclosures, and follow @ColoradoDOT on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.