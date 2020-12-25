The San Juan Mountains are notorious for dangerous and hard-to-predict avalanche conditions, and this season is no exception. In fact, it’s shaping up to be even more dangerous than usual, with a level of instability in the snowpack not seen since 2012, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). After three skiers in two days perished in avalanches over the weekend of Dec. 18-19, the CAIC issued a news release urging backcountry travelers to “exercise extra care” in light of “unusually dangerous” avalanche conditions.
Given the cancelation of festivals and indoor events, this year has seen a sharp rise in outdoor recreation, as people across the country have sought alternative ways to get together with friends and blow off steam during a stressful year.
“Telluride regional trails saw a remarkable amount of recreational use this past summer,” noted a recent Telluride Mountain Club new release. “Hiking, biking, running, you name it, our trails became a critical asset to our physical well-being and our mental health in 2020.”
The enthusiasm for outdoor recreation has carried over into the winter season, with sales “way up” for winter backcountry equipment at local gear shops like Jagged Edge and a noticeable uptick in demand for avalanche education courses. The Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund, a local resource dedicated to providing increased access to avalanche education and awareness in the area, also saw an increase in demand this year.
“Interest seems higher this year,” observed Heidi Lauterbach, director of the Telluride Mountain Club, which administers the fund. “We had a ton more applicants for scholarships.”
While many regional avalanche courses on offer have sold out this winter, Lauterbach suggested putting together a private course, especially with groups of friends who ski together often. For those considering getting into wintertime backcountry recreation, be it backcountry skiing or snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, ice climbing or other pursuits in unpatrolled winter terrain, taking an avalanche course is a sound place to start.
“The big preach is: Get the gear, get the training, get the forecast, get the picture, get out of harm's way,” said Matt Steen, snow safety director for Telluride Helitrax, highlighting the five “know before you go” concepts of avalanche awareness. In other words, the mountains during the winter are not a place to explore without the proper knowledge and preparation.
“I encourage folks who want to winter travel to follow the snowpack like a storybook,” said Steen, suggesting reading the daily CAIC forecast for the Northern San Juan region as an important daily ritual for backcountry users.
Avalanches occur, both naturally and human-triggered, due to the way layers of snow deposited by storms are subsequently affected by factors such as temperature, sun exposure, wind and humidity, Steen said. When snowstorms arrive early in the season and are then subjected to long dry spells, it can create a persistent weak layer in the snowpack, like a house built on a weak foundation. When enough force — such as the impact of a skier cutting across a slope — is applied to the top layer of snow, it can cause weak layers beneath to collapse, triggering an avalanche.
“These December snow layers developed into a stiffer blanket layer over a weak foundation,” Steen said. “It's set up like a fragile deck of cards.”
Terrain choice, another pillar of avalanche education, is critical when venturing out into the backcountry during the winter. While some slopes are sufficiently low-angle to avoid avalanche danger altogether, they may be connected to or below higher-angle slopes that can still put the recreator in a possible avalanche path.
“Terrain choice has been on my mind lately,” noted Ryan Howe, an avalanche educator and co-owner of Telluride Mountain Guides. “I often gravitate towards a surfing analogy. We certainly wouldn't blindly paddle out into a heavy surf break and just kind of sort it out on the fly. But, this often happens in the mountains when we fail to identify how heavy our terrain selection actually is."
Given the higher number of people seeking out backcountry experiences this winter, abiding by safety protocols and communicating openly with others in the backcountry community is at the fore of promoting a culture of avalanche safety and awareness.
“From the schools that I have spoken to, the demand seems to have increased dramatically this year,” said Ethan Greene, CAIC director. “Practice good habits and encourage other people to do the same.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, along with dangerous snowpack conditions, provides yet another reason to rein in the risk-taking in the backcountry this season, according to San Juan Outdoor Adventures Owner Josh Butson.
“More than ever, make sure to play it safe,” Butson said. “It’s not the time to go big. With the COVID pandemic we are living in and medical and other resources being overwhelmed, it’s not OK to put yourself or others in harm's way. Think about how your actions may end up affecting others.”
