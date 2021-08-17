Out of an “abundance of caution,” local law enforcement officials placed Telluride schools, particularly the high school, on lockdown Tuesday morning, while officers investigated a “subject of concern,” according to the San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters.
Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo sent a message to the school community just before 10:30 a.m. explaining the situation.
“Due to a threat that may be credible, all Telluride schools have gone into lockdown until further notice. Everyone is safe and secure at this point. Police are here and sweeping common areas,” Pandolfo said. “ … PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE SCHOOLS!”
With deputies on scene for a multiagency response, the lockdown was lifted after approximately 45 minutes with everyone on campus declared “safe,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In a follow-up message around 11 a.m. after the lockdown was lifted, Pandolfo further explained the situation.
“A person who had been in our schools in the past as part of one of our support organizations had become unstable, and subsequently made a threat related to the schools that was deemed credible by law enforcement. Based on that information, law enforcement put us into lock-down,” the message read. “Everyone at the school went into lockdown and was safe and secure for the duration of the event. Law enforcement located the suspect far away from the schools and subsequently took the suspect into custody. Law enforcement has confirmed that no credible threat remains against the schools, and schools are back into as much of normal operation as possible. We are confident that our campuses are safe at this time.”
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that authorities were “in contact with the subject of concern.”
Pandolfo added that the district needs everyone’s “patience and support” as officials debrief the situation, but the district’s protocols are adequate.
“I have to stress that our protocols work. Law enforcement did their job. Our staff did their job. The children that were present in our buildings did their job. The incidence command protocols work,” he said. “Waiting for information is hard, but in situations like this time slows down. I have to ask you to trust that we will get you all the information we can as soon as we can.”
“Given this disruption on top of the disruptions we had to our scheduled day yesterday, we are making the following changes to our planned schedule: TMHS afternoon orientation events have been cancelled. Athletics are cancelled as well. TIS has postponed this afternoon's Open House and Ice Cream Social, and will reschedule those events for tomorrow. TES will still hold their Open House this afternoon,” Pandolfo shared Tuesday. “Please continue to understand that all of these plans are subject to change, as always.”
In the wake of the unease, district students return to school Wednesday. Where last week Telluride R-1 School District faculty and staff arrived on campuses to prepare for the 2021-22 school year, this morning students in grades pre-K-12 are gathering for the first day of school. All classes are in-person this year and half of all students will be required to wear masks.
“We are mostly back to normal, the energy is high and we’re excited,” Telluride Middle/High School (TMHS) Principal Sara Kimble told the Daily Planet prior to this week.
Pandolfo previously announced that there will no longer be a 100-percent remote learning option this year.
“The state has made it clear our priority should be in-person learning, and we agree with that,” he explained. “Additionally, the state has changed its requirements and policies to restrict how 100 percent remote learning can be offered, which makes it too challenging for us to be able to accommodate.”
Pandolfo also announced that all students and adults in grades pre-K-6 are required to wear masks indoors while outdoor mask wearing optional. For students in grades 7-12, masks are optional but strongly encouraged until there’s a local decrease in infection, district test data confirm low transmission and tourist traffic slows down. All unvaccinated staff and students should wear masks. Masks are also required for all visitors during the school day and are mandated by federal law on all student transportation.
“The school board, public health, the administration and staff have all had a chance to weigh in on these decisions,” Pandolfo said. “Of course, anything may change, but that’s how we plan to start the year.”
While those against students wearing masks in school have cited parental choice, adverse psychological effects, and low rates of debilitating infection or death resulting from COVID-19 in children, supporters of masking students emphasize the importance of protecting students, staff and families from infection, and slowing virus spread.
“In the end, we cannot and will not police who is vaccinated and who is not,” Pandolfo said. “We are relying on everyone to do the right things, most importantly when it comes to staying home if symptomatic.”
School board president Stephanie Hatcher said that the board will make time during its Aug. 24 meeting to hear from the community on these decisions.
“I expect we’ll hear from parents at that meeting about the differences in protocols in each of our schools,” she said. “Acknowledging the recent loss of one of our high school students, I believe in-person, five-day-a-week learning, with all support services proactively offered to students, will take precedence this fall and the entire school year.”
With the county full-vaccination rate at almost 80 percent, Pandolfo reported low vaccination rates in grades pre-K-6 and higher vaccination rates in grades 7-12.
“We also know that we can change our protocols quickly if circumstances dictate,” he explained in a letter sent to parents over the weekend. “And we acknowledge that should mandates come down from above, whether at the federal, state or local level, we will comply.”
Pandolfo also confirmed that the district will continue utilizing MicrogenDX surveillance testing, beginning the week of Aug. 23, with results reported directly to parents by text or email.
With many districts across the state and country struggling to fill teacher positions, Pandolfo said that while the district still has some support staff positions to fill, teacher and other professional-level positions are filled, including some funded by federal COVID relief dollars.
With a potential increase of 30 new students, TMHS hired the most new staff, including ELL teacher Ursula Cristol, English teacher Holly Coddington, special education-transition teacher Liz Forsythe, science teacher David Hoover, and new math teachers Lauren O’Hare and Greg Morgan.
A number of new hires will work between schools, including TMHS Library & Media Specialist Dori Crowe, TMHS science teacher Bridget Hintz, grades 7-10 counselor Cela White, and TIS Spanish and TMS Spanish Social Studies & Science teacher Lucia Molinero.
New teachers at Telluride Intermediate School include specialist/interventionist Roberta Padilla, Grade 5 Dual Immersion English-side Teacher Sherri Leeper and Grade 6 Dual Immersion Spanish-side Teacher Claudia Tassier.
Dakota Passero will serve as new special education teacher at Telluride Elementary School.
New district-wide hires include cultural liaison Ericka de Maquera, school nurse Betsy Muennich, board-certified behavior analyst Brittany Picard and Dual Immersion Coordinator Joanna MacDonald.
All three principals previously said they are thrilled to have students back in classrooms on regular schedules with daily activities.
“I feel so grateful that we are able to meet together as a team and discuss issues that will positively impact the social, emotional and academic experiences for our students,” elementary school principal Susan Altman said.
“This year, we’re hoping students can spend more time with others not in their homeroom in fun learning environments,” intermediate school principal Zoe Gillett added.
“We are so excited to have students in-person, 100 percent of the time, connecting with their teachers,” Kimble said. “They are the reason we do what we do.”
