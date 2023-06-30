Plein Air Festival artists host exhibition through July 4

Nestled in the heart of the San Juan Mountains, the picturesque town of Telluride is surrounded by natural beauty, providing a stunning backdrop for artistic endeavors.
Twenty-six nationally-recognized artists will be gathered in Telluride for the 20th annual Plein Air Festival through July 4, where they will spend a week painting outside capturing the light, color and unique character of the region.
En plein air, a French phrase that translates to “in the open air,” often refers to painting entire finished pieces outdoors. The popularity of painting en plein air increased in the 1870s with the introduction of paint in tubes, which replaced the task of grinding and mixing dry pigment powders with linseed oil.
Hosted by the Sheridan Arts Foundation, a nonprofit, all net proceeds will benefit community programming and the continual upkeep and restoration of the 110-year-old Sheridan Opera House.
Maggie Stevens, public relations and marketing director for the Sheridan Arts Foundation, said the Plein Air Festival is the largest fundraiser of the summer, garnering more than $40,000.
“The money allows us to continue to put on concerts,” she said. “It also helps with general operations. It’s an expensive endeavor.”
The Sheridan Arts Foundation aims to bring quality arts and cultural events to Telluride, as well as provide local and national youth with access to the arts through education.
Stevens said the artists are especially excited this year, because there is still snow on the mountains surrounding Telluride.
“Telluride is such a spectacular accommodation of Victorian architecture against incredible vistas,” she said. “The artists also get out of town in Placerville and on Wilson Mesa. The natural beauty is fused with our charming town.”
The participating artists were selected through a juried process last year with over 95 applicants. Each year, the top-selling artists and the Artist Choice first-place winner from the previous event are invited back to participate, which include Suzie Baker, David Dallison, Mat Barber Kennedy, Christine Lashley and Wayne McKenzie.
Marc Anderson of Wisconsin won the First Place Artist Choice award in 2022 with his painting, “Falling for the Falls.”
As a callback to the first Telluride Plein Air Festival, five original artists will also return: Kathy Anderson, Debra Huse, Charles Pyle, Randall Sexton and Keith Wick.
The completed works of art will be displayed during a three-day exhibition and sale on Sunday, July 2, through Tuesday, July 4.
Artists typically paint 10 to 20 pieces, culminating in over 200 paintings to view and purchase. They are also allowed to display one studio piece, painted off-site from a photograph of Telluride, completed before arriving in town.
Stevens said the artists paint on a variety of different canvas sizes and the price of the original pieces range from about $800 to $1,200. For those on a budget, Stevens said there will be other memorabilia available for purchase, including posters, tote bags, small prints and notecards.
“This year, because it’s the 20th annual, we will have 20 notecards from the past 20 years,” she said. “People will be able to grab something beautiful at a lower price point.”
The festival will also included a performance by Toad the Wet Sprocket, an alternative rock band from Santa Barbara, California, at the Sheridan Opera House on July 1.
A second concert, performed by Melissa Gail Klein and The Morning Dew, is scheduled for July 3 on the patio of the SHOW bar. Melissa Gail Klein is a banjo player, flute player and singer/songwriter based out of Austin, Texas.
For a complete schedule of events, artist information, painting locations and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Telluride Plein Air website at telluridepleinair.com.Plei
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.