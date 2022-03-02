The Telluride Arts District is receiving a $3 million grant for the Transfer Warehouse project.
The Polis administration announced Tuesday that the Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) office of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade will distribute the latest eight recipients of the Community Revitalization Grant program to projects across the state, including Telluride. The Community Revitalization Grant program has awarded a total of $64.9 million to 34 projects.
“Support for Colorado’s inspirational creative arts is part of our administration’s commitment to ensure every Coloradan can thrive. We are proud to support talented Colorado artists whose work contributes to the vibrant and unique character of our beautiful state,” Governor Jared Polis said in an announcement.
Led by now Senate President Steve Fenberg, Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, Rep. Brianna Titone and Rep. Susan Lontine, the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant provides gap funding for projects in creative districts, historic districts, main streets or neighborhood commercial centers. The grants support creative projects that combine creative industry workforce housing, commercial spaces, performance space, community gathering spaces, child care centers and retail partnerships for the purpose of economic recovery and diversification by supporting creative sector entrepreneurs, artisans and community nonprofit organizations.
“The arts have always been a catalyst for economic development, but Colorado’s creative arts industry was hit exceptionally hard by COVID-19. Fortunately, we have the opportunity to support arts organizations on their road to recovery and we’re glad to partner with them as they pursue new endeavors,” CCI Director Margaret Hunt said.
The district’s Community Revitalization grant will be applied to Telluride Arts' Forever Telluride Campaign, which aims to raise $15 million to fund Phase II of the restoration and new construction for the Transfer Warehouse renovation into a community cultural arts center. The remaining $12 million is expected to come from individual contributions in the form of three-to-five-year pledges. Telluride Arts invites any and all community members to participate in the effort to fund the project by the fundraising deadline, which is October.
Telluride Arts also plans to invest a portion of the grant funds into off-site affordable housing in partnership with the Town of Telluride.
"Telluride Arts will be awarded $3 million for the revitalization of the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, a National Historic Landmark located in the heart of downtown Telluride and a vital place of exchange for over a century. Left vacant for 40 years, the warehouse has become a catalyst for social engagement, an economic driver and a force for community cohesion,” Telluride Arts Director of Development Jessica Manno said. “The warehouse has adapted and changed to meet community needs providing space for film, dance, poetry, lectures, music and much more. Telluride has experienced more visitors on the main street than ever before and as real estate prices have skyrocketed, the warehouse has become an oasis within the strained community. This grant provides a giant step forward in the fundraising efforts for the Transfer Warehouse project.”
More information about the ongoing project and the most recent plans for renovations can be found on the Telluride Arts website, telluridearts.org, by clicking the “Warehouse” tab.
The concept by Olson Kundig Architects design concept “respects the existing warehouse walls and celebrates the character of the surrounding community,” according to the project page, while featuring the main open-air courtyard and introducing new spaces, a functional basement and a roof deck.
“Our design approach embraces the historic character, spirit of openness and community focus of the existing building. We want to respect and celebrate elements of the warehouse that people love, interweaving past present to position the venue for a long and active future,” said Tom Kundig, owner and design principal of Olson Kundig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.