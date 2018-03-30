An expansion project aims to upgrade several areas of the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, while extending the facility’s useful lifespan another 30 to 40 years, according to Sheriff Bill Masters.
The project is budgeted for $2.2 million, including a $500,000 Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grant. The county is responsible for the remaining $1.6 million. Requests for $30,000 also were submitted to the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride.
“DOLA likes to see governments working together,” said Jennifer Dinsmore, Sheriff’s Office emergency management coordinator and chief administrative officer. “We’re taking our time (with the plans) and doing a bit of value engineering.”
Aside from small maintenance projects, there have not been any major improvements to the Ilium facility since it opened in 1997.
The planned expansion will add 4,980 square feet to the west side of the current building, increasing the total square footage to 18,450. The existing secure portion of the jail will remain the same — maintaining a maximum of 34 inmates per day. The improved facility will accommodate a staff of 36.
With plans in the works for over a year, Masters said it would be “great” if the expansion was completed by “this time next year,” but an official timeline has not been determined.
Expansion plans also include a connecting door to a pair of new “protective custody rooms” for isolated mental-health and detox holds, along with a medic’s station.
“The jail has ended up as a dumping ground for the mentally ill,” Masters said.
The longest-serving sheriff in the state, Masters claims that procedures to move afflicted people into psychiatric hospitals have become more difficult since the state defunded mental-health systems across Colorado.
“So the sheriffs of Colorado end up running the largest mental-health hospitals in the state,” Masters said. “These people end up doing life sentences in jail for 30 to 60 days at a time.”
While the jail currently maintains a segregated cell in the booking room, the set-up is hardly ideal, Masters said.
He hoped a new regional medical center would be built with special rooms for such patients, but that kind of facility may still be years away.
“There’s no room at the current medical center, so we spend a lot of time transporting people 70 miles to Montrose who are drunk or insane,” Masters said. “Transportation is a difficult problem with bad roads and weather, with one deputy driving in a patrol car, usually at night. There’s real risk for a serious incident.”
Masters believes it’s more humane to design two special cells — which are “a little softer, though still relatively sterile” — with a separate entrance that’s apart from the general inmate population.
“When the medical center was dead in the water in October 2016, Bill sketched out a plan of what the jail needed, and then reached out to the people who originally designed the jail in Ilium,” Dinsmore said.
By Dec. 1, 2016, the Sheriff’s Office secured preliminary approval for the expansion project from the San Miguel County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
Masters explained the emergency-management role also has expanded over the years, requiring more space for the emergency command and operations center, as well as training and interviewing rooms.
Currently, emergency command operates out of what Dinsmore refers to as “the 10-in-one-room.” A larger space is required to handle major incidents, like fires and floods. This new space — as outlined in the expansion plans — also will accommodate training exercises conducted by the Telluride Marshal’s Office, Mountain Village Police Department and regional search-and-rescue personnel.
The remodel of the building’s lower level will include rooms for patrol deputies to file reports, additional investigative, sergeant and supervisor offices, and more space for evidence storage, which is “spilling out of the current evidence locker,” according to Masters.
At Wednesday’s BOCC meeting, Dinsmore secured formal rejection of the lone construction bid that was received, and gained approval for a re-bidding process. She said she hopes to collect all construction bids by the end of April.
