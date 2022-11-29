Norwood is ready for its Noel Night, and a big community holiday celebration this Friday, Dec. 2, is in store. The festivities kick off with fire truck rides, courtesy of Norwood Fire and EMS, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Representatives of Norwood Chamber of Commerce and The Divide Restaurant want all to know Santa Claus confirmed his appearance at The Divide. He speaks Spanish and will be receiving all of Norwood’s children.
Chili Cook Off
Sponsored by the Norwood Fire Protection District and with the support of Katie Alexander, of The Coach’s Mother, chili cooks will be setting up shop from 4 to 5 p.m. in Norwood’s Pocket Park. All chili chefs are welcome, and the tasting starts at 5 p.m. “Bowls are $5, entitling taste-testers to weigh in on their favorite recipe,” NFPD representatives said in a press release. Winner will be announced.
Parade of Lights
Norwood’s beloved Parade of Lights starts promptly at 6:15 p.m. Several groups in the West End will participate: school classes, businesses, nonprofits and families.
Norwood Fire Protection is leading the parade this year. Rather than choosing a grand marshal, as has been tradition in the past, the Norwood Chamber of Commerce has opted instead to showcase community stars. In this way, the “business star” is The Divide Restaurant; the “individual stars” are Glen and Nikki Colson, of Norwood.
Holiday Bazaar
Shopping is the biggest aspect, and Norwood businesses will be staying open late, offering discounts, grab bags, specials and serving snacks and drinks. Hayrides in town will also be happening, too.
New this year, though, is the holiday bazaar. Demian Brooks, originally of Telluride who now lives in Norwood, bought the old Ace Hardware store building. (Jenn and Tom Mortell moved their Norwood store to the old Hitchin’ Post.)
Brooks wants to encourage holiday shopping and the community gathering. He’s opened up his new building to anyone and everyone in Norwood that wanted to set up shop. To sweeten the deal, the Town of Norwood waived tax and business fees.
Next door to Norwood’s new pizza joint, Dark Sky Pie (a scratch pizza kitchen), nearly 30 vendors will be selling holiday goods on both floors both Friday night and Saturday. The idea is to keep it local and support Norwood people. Inside the old venue, the Lone Cone Library is also sponsoring cookie decorating for Noel Night, too. All children are invited to attend, whether they live in Norwood or not.
Party at the Livery
There is a full-blown party at The Livery in Norwood, thanks to Norwood Park and Recreation District. The “campus” contains the Oliver House, which will be open, along with “The Yard,” featuring a bonfire. There will be a space set up for people to throw a few discs into the lit-up disc golf basket, courtesy of Wright’s Mesa Disc Golf, a Norwood Park and Rec program.
Daiva Chesonsis, a Park and Rec board member, said The Livery playhouse will be the heart of the NPRD party. Folks will find a station for holiday portraits done by Norwood’s Haley Golaszewksi,witha rec-inspired holiday set on the stage.
“There will also be a popcorn bar with a multitude of sweet and savory toppings, fun music, and a cash bar,” Chesonis said Monday.
At the same time, an ugly sweater contest is happening there with judging beginning at 7:30 p.m. Yes, there is a prize for best (or worst?) sweater going to one adult and toone child. Adults have the chance to win two tickets to the performance “Dark Night with Craig Childs & Friends” on Dec. 18.Kids will be vying for a pizza-party gift certificate from Dark Sky Pie, which includes two medium pizzas and two Colorado-made soda pops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.