There was “a specific kind of joy,” as psychologist Adam Grant put it in the New York Times, “missing from our daily lives” during COVID.
It was June of 2021, and Grant was watching a crowd of more than 15,000 vaccinated attendees at a Madison Square Garden Foo Fighters concert “erupt” when he felt it.
“Closest thing I’ve seen to rapture in a year-and-a-half,” Grant said.
He called the moment of shared, rock-and-roll bliss “collective effervesence,” a term first coined by sociologist Emile Durkheim that describes “the sense of energy and harmony (that) people feel when they come together…around a shared purpose.”
Molly Daniel, curator of the new show at the Telluride Historical Museum, “Festival Capital of the Rockies: 50 Years of Festivals in Telluride,” has said the term “perfectly describes the deeper reason why people come together to celebrate everything from Jazz music to mushrooms” each summer in the box canyon.
On Thursday, the museum threw open its doors from 7-9 p.m. to host a reception for its seasonal show.
More than 100 visitors attended.
“We had a good number of folks in there,” the museum’s executive director Kiernan Lannon said. “Based on the comments and feedback we received” — Lannon, a student of history, is scrupulous about attributing all of his statements to reporters — “everyone seemed to absolutely love it.”
Which was saying a lot, coming from Lannon. Both Bluegrass and the Telluride Film festivals celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, reason enough to commemorate these two iconic events in an exhibit, and take a good look back at the numerous other fests — many still around, some gone — the town is famous for.
“Bluegrass and Film are seeing their 50th editions this year; Mountainfilm, Jazz, Blues & Blues and Mushroom get the spotlight” in this exhibit, Lannon said. “But we tried to cover” more obscure fests, too. “Molly was particularly taken by the Hang Gliding festival,” which hung in a few summers.
“There was a Dance Festival,” Lannon added, “and The Nothing Festival, which was a reaction to all the other festivals. Depending on whom you talk to,” he added drolly, “that one’s still around.”
The Town of Telluride is acclaimed for hosting festivals, yet it was also an entrant in a festival. And doesn’t it figure, given its rich history of music fests, and the competitions these gatherings tend to produce: the town acquitted itself well.
“In Denver, in the 1890s, there was The Festival of the Mountain and Plain,” Lannon explained. “Telluride sent its famed Coronet Band to play in it. They returned for at least three years. The band ‘placed’ in the competition every year.”
A museum can’t recreate the singular sounds of musical performances echoing off canyon walls (one of the greatest features of Town Park’s acclaimed setting). But it can display brilliantly colored, phantasmagorical, trippy rock-and-roll posters that summon the last half-a-century on the printed page.
“The coolest thing about this exhibit, I think, are the posters,” Lannon said. “We got a really great sampling. It’s a very appealing exhibit, just with the posters: this could have been an art exhibit, but we’re a history museum. The posters are little time capsules, in a way.”
HISTORIC WALKS RESUME
In addition to its many fests, another sure sign of summer in Telluride are the historic walks resident Ashley Boling offers each Tuesday and Thursday around town, which depart at 1 p.m. from the Telluride museum.
“Ashley…” Lannon said. “Sometimes it feels like more people know about the walking tours than the museum. It feels that way. I’m not sure if it’s true.”
“Obviously, Ashley’s great,” Lannon continued. “He’s a world-class storyteller. Anyone can learn the history of the town and parrot it back, but Ashley’s engaging style keeps others engaged. We don’t track how many customers return for his talks from year to year, but there are a lot of people who call us and say, ‘Hey, have the tours started yet?’”
Perhaps surprisingly, nothing stops these gatherings, this reporter remarked. They take place rain or shine.
“That’s a Telluride thing!” Lannon replied. “There’s no such thing as bad weather. There’s just bad clothing.”
Historic walks with Ashley Boling depart each Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. through the summer from the Telluride Historical Museum.
“Festival Capital of the Rockies: 50 Years of Festivals in Telluride” is on display through the close of the winter season.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (and closed on Mondays). Admission is free for locals on Saturday.
