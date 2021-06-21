rollover

(Photo courtesy of San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office deputies, county search and rescue, and Telluride Fire Protection District personnel responded to a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) rollover on Black Bear Pass Sunday evening, according to a sheriff's office statement posted on social media.

"The Arizona driver stated he was going over a rock pile when vehicle rolled. He was able to self-extricate, uninjured," the statement read.

A tow was required, and Bridal Veil Road was temporarily closed.