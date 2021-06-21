San Miguel County Sheriff's Office deputies, county search and rescue, and Telluride Fire Protection District personnel responded to a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) rollover on Black Bear Pass Sunday evening, according to a sheriff's office statement posted on social media.
"The Arizona driver stated he was going over a rock pile when vehicle rolled. He was able to self-extricate, uninjured," the statement read.
A tow was required, and Bridal Veil Road was temporarily closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.