Mountain Village Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance considering the Final Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) for the Lot 161CR Hotel Project on second reading during a special meeting Thursday morning. Council members will also unanimously supported a resolution regarding a major subdivision application to replat the associated lots for the project into one 4.437-acre lot and rename it Lot161C-RR.
As he’s done throughout the process, council member Patrick Berry, a Telski employee, recused himself from the agenda item and council vote, as the ski resort is a co-applicant.
Assistant town manager Michelle Haynes explained Thursday that both hotel-related items were continued from an Aug. 25 special Town Council meeting to give the applicant and town staff more time to finalize the necessary final SPUD documents and exhibits for council review and consideration.
Haynes gave a brief presentation outlining the current application, which includes increased community benefits, per council’s previous recommendation.
“Council asked the applicant to increase those community benefits. I've highlighted where those increases are found the Community Housing Fund between the last meeting on Aug. 25 and today. The applicants are proposing to increase (affordable-housing funds) from $2.2 million to a $2.5 million contribution. I'll note that those are funds that are intended for the Town of Mountain Village use for Town of Mountain Village projects,” she said, adding the total community benefits equal $7.4 million.
The project currently includes plans for 53 dedicated hotel rooms, 38 branded residences that constitute an additional 77 hotel keys when not in use by the owner, 29 condominiums and 10 employee apartments. Food and beverage spaces, a ballroom, spa, and retails shops are also included as part of the project, which is more than likely going to be a Four Seasons hotel in accordance with the goals of the Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan. The property’s public spaces are also considered a community benefit.
Co-applicant Dev Motwani, president and CEO of Merrimac Ventures, answered questions following town staff’s presentation and thanked everyone involved for bringing the project to fruition over the past year-plus.
“Thank you all, first and foremost, for your time again. I appreciate it. I want to thank our team, as well as your team for working hard to get all these documents done. It was not easy. There were a lot of exhibits and everything else. I know they've worked overtime. From our perspective, again, we're just excited about the project. We're happy to go above and beyond on the housing because we know that's an important item to the community, in addition to all the other community benefits, and we're just excited to get going,” he said.
The employee-housing component has been one the more discussed aspects of the proposed project, particularly when it comes to public comment. Though only one person spoke during the public hearing portion of Thursday’s meeting regarding the project, town has received a healthy amount of written feedback about housing concerns. Council member Marti Prohaska asked Motwani about how the applicants and operator will go about providing enough housing for future staff.
“You've seen a lot of the public comment, as have we, and I think that it’s a sign of the times here that there is a big concern about providing enough housing. Understanding that, we've created this equation, and you've met that,” she said. “I understand you're not the operator, however, where are these employees coming from? And where are they going to be living once they get here?”
Motwani explained that the employee housing currently included in the project could house up to 20 people, depending on the layout of the rooms, which has yet to be decided. But he did acknowledge the housing situation and wanting to help with solutions. He noted the Community Housing Fund contribution is evidence of that as well.
“I’m making an investment in this, and we certainly want to make sure we have the appropriate staffing levels, which is why again, we've agreed to go above and beyond on the mitigation requirements, to your point, because we do feel that housing is important, and we want to make sure we're contributing to that effort,” Motwani said.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton noted that money earmarked for housing would only aid other affordable housing projects in the pipeline, in turn benefiting a project like the Four Seasons hotel.
Motwani previously explained that the project would take at least three years to build “if we’re lucky,” but it’ll most likely be four or five years before the hotel and property is open and operational, once approved and a building permit is issued. On Thursday, he explained that employee housing is crucial to the success of the project, especially once the hotal is open and operational.
The first public hearing for the project was held in February 2022, and the first conceptual approval was granted by Town Council in March 2022. The second sketch approval application was approved in May 2022. Council approved the first reading of the ordinance during its July 21 council meeting. Again, Berry recused himself from the agenda item and council vote at the time.
The July decision came a day after the town’s design review board approved and recommended the third required application for the SPUD process to Town Council during its own special meeting. Board members Scott Bennett and Ellen Kramer were the two dissenting votes, while the other five voting members approved it. The board previously approved the plans, but added 11 conditions that the applicant had to meet prior to the most recent approval. The conditions included improved lighting, landscaping, building materials, roof design and lower maximum heights. There was also a public site walk held prior to the July 20 special meeting, with balloons placed at certain points to convey the potential height of the buildings.
