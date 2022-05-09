The board of directors of the Telluride Tourism Board has named Kiera Skinner the organization’s new executive director, according to a news release. With more than 20 years of experience working in mountain destinations, and as a longtime local with her finger on the pulse of the Telluride community and the region, Skinner will step into the new role effective immediately.
Skinner joined the tourism board in 2010, serving as director of marketing and public relations, and led the team in 2010 and 2011 as interim director. Her prior experience includes ResortQuest International, opening and launching Lumiere Hotel in Mountain Village and Purgatory Resort. Skinner is an alumni of CU Boulder.
Skinner also serves in a volunteer capacity on the Palm Arts board and on the International Promotions Committee of the Colorado Tourism Office. During the early crisis phase of the pandemic, Skinner acted as public information consultant for San Miguel County.
“I am thrilled to take on this role of stewardship and responsibility for the community,” Skinner said. “We look forward to working with all of our stakeholders in helping guide the region into the post-pandemic phase and shaping plans for the future of the Telluride area.”
Board chair Dan Jansen noted that Skinner’s long tenure with the tourism board translates not just into extensive experience and expertise, but also a deep understanding of both the organization and the community that it serves.
”Kiera’s transition is a natural next step in the evolution of the Telluride Tourism Board,” Jansen said. “Her years of experience within the organization and dedication to the community make her the ideal person to take the board into a new era.”
The appointment reflects the organization’s ongoing and deliberate transition toward destination management and sustainable tourism, evolving with the priorities of the local community.
Skinner emphasized that the work of the tourism board is a team effort, including director of operations Hollie Hannahs and director of communications Tom Watkinson, with each area critical to growing and managing relationships with the Towns of Telluride, Mountain Village, San Miguel County and all area stakeholders against the backdrop of the pandemic, international unrest and a volatile economy.
“We are a dedicated team of long-time locals who value our community and its long-term conservancy and sustainability,” Skinner said. “We look forward to building on relationships with our partners based on transparency and trust.”
Skinner lives in Telluride with her husband, Matt, and two children, Kyle and Camille.
