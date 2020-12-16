An idea to temporarily house workers in RVs in the Town Park Campground this winter was generally deemed worthy by Telluride’s Parks and Recreation Commission, but could not garner enough enthusiasm to move forward this season. The Wednesday work session included many members of Telluride Town Council on the Zoom call. Council will take up the matter for further discussion at its special meeting today (Thursday).
That the lack of affordable housing in the region is a grave issue is a given as expressed by members of the parks board but, with the exception of commission member Megan Honea, no one else was willing to see the idea put into action this winter. Members cited issues such as impact on Nordic trails, increased traffic, assorted safety issues, loss of snow storage and other challenges, even as they praised local resident Dan Enright’s idea. Enright first presented the concept to town council last week.
“This is a terrific idea,” said commission member Jesse Pekkala. “ … but how do we get the propane in and out of there? How is that done safely with respect to the fire department and how they service it? I'm very much in support of this idea. But this seems like the winter to really go through and do the work sessions walk through and lay out the spaces and the ideas for what we would consider a viable program.”
Enright’s proposal calls for workers that qualify under Telluride Housing Authority rules to live in RVs in the campground.
“ … (Partner) with people who already own their own camper or RV by allowing them to stay on town-owned land for a single season is a start,” Enright’s proposal reads, in part. “These renters would still need to meet employment qualifications through the housing authority. Regulations could be put in place to require renters to manage upkeep of the property along with snow removal. Recent social media postings from RV owners looking for a place to put their camper show that there is a demand for this service. And there is already precedence on this idea; Telluride already housed around 40 people in the campground in this way during the winter of 1993-94.”
The previous experiment with having people use the campground as a temporary residence, said parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet, lasted a single season.
“There was camping in the campground in the winter in the ’90s, and from the direct reports that I've received from (former parks and rec director) Rick Herrington and others, it was unfortunately not successful and therefore not tried again anytime soon after that so I think we do want to take our time to be successful,” Jaquet said.
Honea could see no reason to wait, proposing that any hiccups could be treated as lessons learned for next winter.
“I would recommend that we do move forward with this, this winter,” Honea said. “I think it's just time that we actually start doing things … it's time that we move forward on this. We have a possible solution to housing a few local community members. And I know that it disrupts the Nordic program a little bit, but something at some point does have to give way, and I think this is a fair solution. Let’s pull the trigger on it and if it doesn't work this winter we don't scrap it. We just tweak it like we do everything else.”
Honea’s was the sole voice for immediate implementation of the idea.
Telluride Nordic Association Executive Director Andrea Schlegel’s concerns included not only potential impacts on the COVID-19 protocols her organization has in place, but on the loss of trails that lace through the campground.
“We do a lot of lessons here,” she said. “A critical part of the lessons is being able to teach people how to do some technical maneuvers back in the campground. And so losing that part of the trail would substantially impact our ability to actually teach people how to properly ski and to navigate things like hills and how to stop on Nordic skis.”
No one present disagreed that housing issues have become critical. Amy Levek, representing the Trust for Community Housing, a nonprofit that works to increase housing for local workers, said the trust backed Enright’s idea.
“As you know a lot of people have been displaced, and our estimates are that between June through December, approximately 100 to 125 people have been displaced in their housing as a result of real estate sales that have happened or competition with those moving here who could pay higher rents,” Levek said. “There's a real need to look at some temporary housing options.”
Still, the parks commission, while generally supportive, could not recommend that the temporary housing solution be kick-started this winter.
“There is this need for housing and we all can agree on that,” said commission member Jim Denny. “Town Park this year is just not in the cards. I'm for looking into it more. But as far as this year I think we're, like, it's Dec. 16.”
