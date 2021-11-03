Colorado’s struggle with COVID-19 has strained hospitals and the state’s health care systems nearly to its limits. According to San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, in her weekly report to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday, the situation is “fairly grim.” And that’s not a good place to be as Telluride and other mountain communities are poised to welcome visiting skiers to the mountains.
COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, are flooding the state’s ICU beds, putting stress on a health care system lacking in not only staff, but other resources such as ventilators and beds. As of Wednesday, Franklin said, there are 1,300 people hospitalized statewide, with just 850 beds available, which means just 10 percent capacity.
“We're continuing to hear more anecdotal stories, especially in the Western Slope, of folks being flown out of state to get the care that they need due to traumas,” she said. “So it looks fairly grim from a hospital standpoint.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper is also worried about the limited capacity as ski season nears.
“I'm getting pretty concerned about this hospital capacity going into our winter.” Cooper said. “I wonder sort of the level of responsibility we have to our guests if this hospital capacity stays that high of alerting them that we have limited hospital capacity and they should really consider not visiting if they have reasons they think they may need to use a hospital bed.”
Franklin said the state is discussing that very topic right now.
“There's some state conversations right now about doing a statewide health advisory similar to like a travel advisory when there's political or weather issues,” she said. “We learned this from last year (that) when each county does a piecemeal approach the impact is not as great as when it is a unified front. So making that risk known so people can make those choices or adjust their behaviors to minimize potential trauma like a broken femur.”
Cooper agreed that a unified approach is helpful in explaining current public health risks to her constituents.
“It would be helpful to have some messaging from the state in terms of why we are making these decisions. And right now, one of the biggest reasons we're making the decision to continue with the indoor mask mandate is this hospital bed capacity concern,” Cooper said. “When I've had that conversation with folks who are frustrated and want us to move into giving everybody personal responsibility and choices to make their own decisions, when I explained the hospital bed capacity thing it kind of triggers a light bulb in their head of ‘Oh, you mean I can't have any elected surgery or if something bad were to happen, we may not have a hospital bed’ it really makes the situation very real and also, of course, emphasizes the role of public health in all of this.”
Franklin prefaced her update with a promise of good news along with the more dire hospital situation. The more positive news centered on the recent Centers for Disease Control approval of the Pfizer vaccine tailored for children ages 5-11, and of a robust rollout of vaccination opportunities in the county for not only pediatric vaccines, but for booster shots for eligible individuals. Franklin said there are about 700 county residents ages 5-11 and that vaccines are already in-hand.
“We just received them yesterday … I did not anticipate that occurring so quickly. And so we're thrilled to have them available now and are planning for our first public health clinic on Nov. 16 in Telluride, and Nov. 18 in Norwood,” she added.
Augmenting the clinics is a mobile vaccination bus provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, which will set up shop in Telluride Nov. 9-10 and in Norwood Nov. 10 from 3-6 p.m. (Find the complete schedule and more information at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.)
In other county commissioner meeting news, the BOCC unanimously denied a request from a Hastings Mesa landowner to plow portions of county roads 58P and 60U throughout the winter. Hidden Rocks Ranch owner, Carlos Roca, explained that his family would like to be able to access the property via automobile through the winter as they would be traveling to Telski on a regular basis. Commissioner Kris Holstrom, a 34-year resident of Hastings Mesa, said she would not approve the application.
“I feel really strongly about this. It says no winter maintenance, you purchased the property understanding that there's no winter maintenance. I believe it was pretty clear in the development permit process that this was an exception to allow construction,” Holstrom said. “We have multiple neighbors who are against it. And it's not just the neighbors. I think one of the big concerns, even with the construction, was we have seen a huge increase of use of our roads and public lands. So it's not so much the neighbors who would know how to deal with potentially going out there and getting stuck. It's the people that don't know and that don't understand the mesa itself. To me it's really clear it was it's always been no winter maintenance. It opens a can of worms.”
Cooper also spoke of her concerns about allowing year-round access.
“My concern is around how this would impact the area,” she said. “Once we open it there is going to be additional pressure once we allow the private use of a county road. In my experience, I've seen that road becomes a private road. Maybe until there's more development up there, but in practice, maybe not on paper, it is transformed into private use. I would suggest that you know if you wanted this to be more compatible with the neighborhood to have worked out a deal with the neighbors ahead of time so that they were more satisfied with this potential new use … (that) would have alleviated some of that concern for me.”
