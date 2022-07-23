A musty repository of books and periodicals: that sort of thinking about a library is older than, well, the Dewey Decimal system.
It surely doesn’t apply to the Wilkinson, a library so consistently excellent it has the Library Journal’s Five Star rating 13 straight years and counting. The pandemic has been hard on institutions that thrive on indoor programming (indeed, Telluride’s public library was one of just three in this state to be awarded the highest five-star rating last January).
“We’re finding new and unique ways to safely provide public services for our community,” Library Director Sarah Landeryou said at the time. During “the warmer months of summer and fall,” a press release noted, the library hosted many outdoor programs, and patrons used its outdoor spaces.
Much like the open-aired Transfer Warehouse, in other words, the library became a safe space for cultural programming. Yet unlike the warehouse, the Wilkinson’s programs have opened out even further, into the surrounding alpine landscape. And they continue to.
Naturalist Eric Hynes’ birding walks — a popular event any time of year — have been taking place more frequently of late, to take advantage of milder weather. A stroll into the Valley Floor will be the subject of ambulatory exploration Aug. 3. And Hynes will offer yet another ramble, on Aug. 20, at a locale to be determined.
You would have to pay Hynes a lot more than what it costs to be guided by him on one of these tours — which costs exactly nothing. You don’t even need to purchase binoculars.
“Eric always brings along six or seven pairs to share,” said library programs specialist Laura Colbert, whose favorite bird is the Ruby-crowned kinglet. “He’s highly trained and notices everything,” Colbert said.
“I took a half-day birding trip around Telluride with Eric two years ago,” a client wrote on Hynes’ website, boxcanyonbirding.com, “and we spotted dippers, osprey, hummingbirds, eagles, hawks and more. It’s like he’s got a built-in tracking beacon that leads him to all the feathered stars.”
Speaking of stars, the Wilkinson can supply a better glimpse of those, too, “if you like to squint skyward at small things,” as Colbert said drily. Summertime brings monthly stargazing on the library’s patio, with astronomer Ramona Gaylord, from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
“Watch the library’s event calendar for future events,” Colbert advised. “We’ll have another next month, and we’re working on one more in September.”
More outdoors goings on include the launch of an Adventure Book Club. Take ‘launching’ literally: Aug. 20, “join us at Down Valley Park to meet new people and discuss whatever you’re book you’re currently while stand-up paddle boarding!” a Wilkinson flyer reads. “Or maybe we’ll hold the discussion on the little beach,” Colbert added, less-than-drily (BYOSUP).
The library also offers a series for our beloved adventure companions: Canine First Aid will be held on the library’s lower terrace this Tuesday at 5 p.m., and “Dogs with Manners” (crucial, both indoors and outside), takes place Aug. 11.
The library brings the outdoors to you this month as well, first off, with an adventure talk and book signing by Brianna Madia.
“She’s an Instagram influencer,” Colbert said. Madia, who has lived a life of “relentless intention,” surveying the American Southwest out of her old Ford van along with her dogs, wrote the bestseller, “Nowhere Very Long.” “She’ll be here as part of our Life in the Wild series,” Colbert said. Join the library on the patio “for bubbly water, snacks (and) a little bit of dog mayhem” Aug. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m.
And “prolific explorer” Dr. Jon Kedrowski will be on hand Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. to discuss “Classic Colorado Hikes,” as well as “Colorado’s best lakes, high alpine peaks, swimming spots, and even wild ice skating.” The evening features an update from the Telluride Mountain Club on local trail development, and a free raffle for a gift card to local gear shop Jagged Edge.
More adventures are in store, indoors and out, Colbert said. One is coming up fast: A nature hike for Spanish speakers on the Jud Wiebe trail departs the library at 9:30 a.m. today (Sunday). Vamanos!
To keep an eagle’s eye — no binoculars required — on what’s coming up at the Wilkinson, visit https://wilklibrary.stg.wpengine.com/events/.
