The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is continuing to focus on transitioning its fleet to all electric vehicles. The board discussed the process during a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon, which involves the Center for Transportation and the Environment.
The center is working with SMART in conducting an electric bus feasibility study, and officials discussed the project’s progress during its regular meeting.
“The big news is that the Norwood, Rico and Down Valley routes look to be pretty good candidates for electrification, with strategic charging, potentially including mid-day charging, meaning we drive them here, plug them in and then drive them home. The Lawson and offseason routes are not looking like great candidates for electrification at this time,” executive director David Averill explained.
Battery life was the biggest factor in deciding which routes would be the best to switch to electric vehicles first, particularly mini-buses that operate 18 hours a day during offseason.
“That’s really what’s driving that. They just don’t have the range that we require for those all-day, loop-type services,” Averill said. “The mini-bus market is rapidly evolving. I do believe that at some point we will see some viable choices there. Right now I feel like we’d be sticking our neck out on those.”
But in five years, when SMART will plans to replace its current vehicles, electric mini-bus technology will most likely be more advanced and more options will be available.
“That might be a really good point to make the switch to electrics with what’s on the market at that point. I feel like that’s actually good timing, we can get good use out of the vehicles we are taking on and let that market develop,” Averill said.
Joel Donham, lead engineering consultant at the center, agreed with Averill and explained that current alternatives aren’t as efficient or comparable.
“I think you’re spot on, especially looking at the state of development in this mini-bus class. Right now we’re dealing with a lot of retrofits of existing internal combustion vehicles. When you’re doing that, it works, but you can’t optimize those vehicles to be able to handle as much battery storage as you might like to do,” he said.
The study isn’t complete yet, as financial and best maintenance practices must also be considered and explored, Averill explained, especially since the decision to eventually deploy a 100 percent electric fleet is more than just operations.
“We want to make a wise business decision and investment here because it’s substantial and it’s also tone-setting for the rest of out existence, frankly, more thank likely, so we want to get it right and we want to get it right the first time,” he said.
Todd Brown, Telluride mayor pro tem and SMART board member, asked if similar initiatives can be included in the study in an effort to identify problems other transit organizations may have had in switching to electric vehicles.
Averill agreed and explained that potential issues for SMART may not be as surprising given this has been done before.
“I think for the early adopters, it was a little painful, to be honest because the range wasn’t coming through on what they were seeing, so they’d run extra buses, like what we’re all doing with COVID now,” he said. “I think the more recent deployments have gone smoother because they did a lot more testing up front; the kind of thing that we’re doing, frankly. … The consensus is they’re working, but you have to be careful where you put them. We probably, very likely, will not find any new issues. I think they’ve all had a light shined on them at this point.”
A definitive timeline for the transition was not discussed.
In other SMART news, the board unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Mountain Village to provide offseason service.
“I was hopeful that with the new buses that we have on order would be here for us to run it independently for the first time ever, with Telluride Express drivers, but unfortunately with those buses showing up late, we got our backs against the wall. This is actually a really big deal, in my opinion, for the Town of Mountain Village to step in and help us out,” Averill said. “I want to throw out my appreciation to staff and town council for supporting this. It’s going to save SMART a ton of money and get us through another offseason.”
Averill also explained that bus fares will not be reinstated yet, as the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impacts are still prevalent.
Similarly, SMART’s service expansion plans, including Nucla-Naturita and Two Rivers, that were put on hold last year at the onset of the pandemic will be revisited after offseason, the board decided.
“I think at this point we’re under a month until the ski hill closes and no one’s really expecting any additional service. I think the reasons for not doing it outweigh the benefits of trying to ramp something up quickly,” said Lance Waring, San Miguel County commissioner and SMART board member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.