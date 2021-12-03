For those who notice such things (and an increasing number apparently do), it may have come as a surprise: Where once there was a single, small conifer, bedecked with ornaments and illuminated each night by solar lights, now there are two.
The story of the original tree — at the intersection of Highways 62 and 145 near Placerville — stretches back some two decades. It was first bedecked at the suggestion of Michelle Kenworthy St. Onge, a student who wished to honor the memory of two young people who had passed away, her mom, Sawpit resident Susie St. Onge, explained.
That first year, just a few memorial ornaments hung on the Angel Tree. Since then, as its story has become increasingly well-known to residents of this region, who spy it as they drive by each holiday season, more memorial ornaments have been added. The St. Onge family has been taking the ornaments down at the end of every January each year, storing them for safekeeping, and returning them to the tree again every December.
Over the years, the tree itself has changed: the original Angel Tree was removed by CDOT workers during a highway project.
The transportation department replaced that tree with spruce number two, which has begun to deteriorate, owing to its southern exposure and the fact that (as St. Onge said last year), “We were the only ones watering it.”
Which brings us to tree number three. “We received several small donations” toward the purchase of a new Angel Tree, Susie St. Onge explained, following a story in the Planet about the dying spruce last December. Eventually, another gift arrived: the local nonprofit Seas of Trees, whose mission is to plant as many trees as possible, offered not just a gift towardsa tree, but a tree itself. The newest arrival — a young blue spruce — was planted just a few feet away from the existing Angel Tree in June.
The new tree was dedicated to the memory of Hannah Major Smith, a much-loved local who passed away last March. Hannah’s mother, Jacqueline Brown, and sister, Liza, assisted with the planting, as did Seas of Trees’ founder, Joanna Kanow, and her daughters, Ayla and Shai Ann.
In the meantime, Spruce number two is still standing. It’s a good thing, St. Onge said: Even with two spruces, “We don’t have nearly enough room for all the ornaments we’ve collected over the past, what has it been, 20 years?”
Most people spy the Angel Tree illuminated (it tends to be camouflaged underneath tall rock walls by day). Nevertheless, as the planting was taking place —in full daylight last June — a lot of people knew, and understood, the trees’ significance.
“We received a lot of honks and waves and nods from drivers,” St. Onge said.
She donated the funds the Planet’s readers gave for the tree back to Seas of Trees as a way of saying thank you.
But there is more to this story. It turns out, “Someone had donated this blue spruce back to us, because they couldn’t use it,” Joanna Kanow recalled. “And I was able to pass it along.”
It’s a story of giving “that has kind of comes full circle,” as Kanow put it. Speaking of giving: Seas of Trees’ annual holiday event is being held right now.
“We have 75 locally grown, fluffy, three-foot-high blue spruces” that the nonprofit would like to find homes for, Kanow said. “They’re really cute.”
Visit seasoftrees.org to learn more.
All are invited to leave a memorial on an Angel Tree at the Placerville T (parking is available). The ornaments will remain up until the end of January, and be replaced next year.
