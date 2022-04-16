File Fact: Big money in old Telluride: “Parlor Houses in early-day Telluride paid up to $3,900 a week in fines to the city treasury, thus making unnecessary any city property tax at one time. At one time the Fourth of July prizes totaled $35,000. (From the San Miguel Examiner, July 2, 1907.)
121 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Daily Journal, Apr. 8, 1901
Troop A
Those fortunate enough to get a bid and attend the entertainment at the barracks of Troop A last evening are unanimous in the opinion that the local soldier boys have talent galore, and can entertain and amuse as well as do a crack stunt at drilling.
The program consisted of vocal and instrumental music, recitations, club swinging and jig dancing, and each number was encored, most of them requiring a repetition in order to in a manner quiet the desire to hear more. After the conclusion of the program a couple of hours were consumed in dancing, the auditorium being cleared of chairs in a jiffy for that purpose.
Troop A is to be, and was, congratulated at every hand upon the success of this, their initial function, which is a criterion of what is to follow, will tend to assist in relieving the monotony of camp life for its members and give many a pleasing hour to their friends.
The stage of the barracks was decorated by the Stars and Stripes and across the piano was folded the starry emblem of freedom, while the banner of Troop A occupied a conspicuous place to the left of the stage portal.
Several performers and members of the Troop materially assisted in the success of the entertainment.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Apr. 14, 1977
Chez Pierre: the end of an era
[Chez Pierre was located in the stone building on the corner of S. Fir and San Juan Ave., which used to house The Daily Planet and is now home to the Stronghouse.]
The French provincial meals and pastries never looked so perfect as last weekend, when farewell menus were served by Annie Vareille, Telluride’s French-born proprietress and principle cook at the Chez Pierre Restaurant. “After being on the market for three years, Chez Pierre is finally sold and I’m getting out of the restaurant business,” Annie said.
Outside, dozens of local residents waited in line for a final chance to savor a Vareille crepe or pastry or brunch.
Telegrams, long distance telephone calls, and a few photographers poured through the kitchen in tribute to Annie and her cuisine.
The original Chez Pierre building looked much different from the one customers came to know as the restaurant. The atmosphere of a French restaurant had to be produced from a feed warehouse with one floor, few windows, and an elevator, which was the only access to the cellar where the feed was stored. They added a stairwell to the cellar, windows, skylights, a bar and a kitchen. Now, the elevator holds an intimate table for two, and the downstairs is the Chez Lounge. An old-fashioned built-in floor scale remains at one end of the dining area.
Annie, who is from Lyon, France, was a ski instructor in Chamonix and will go back to her chosen profession here in Telluride.
[Ask any Tellurider from the ‘70s something that stands out in their minds from back then, and they will tell you Chez Pierre. Annie went on to become Telluride’s ski school director and continued to do so for the next 40 years. She is still here.]
From the same issue:
HPC okays Sheridan elevator
Telluride’s Historic Commission gave its approval to a brick addition to the west wall of the Sheridan Hotel designed to house this community’s first electrically operated elevator. The elevator is part of a total renovation project for the hotel planned by Walter McClennan. McClennan is in the process of buying the building from Fred Stancliff, who has owned the hotel complex since 1970. The elevator, as planned, will service the hotel’s three floors and would be accessed on the ground floor from the original hotel lobby (which now houses the Sheridan Rock Shop).
[Who doesn’t remember the infamous Sheridan Hotel elevator, which every once in a while was actually used as an amenity to assist people in accessing the upper floors. It received far more use as the hotel’s “private party room.” Back then you could access it from the bar, which had a door on the west wall that led to the bathrooms, which were an interim stop on the way to the elevator. The good old days.]
35 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Apr. 23, 1987
The Grateful Dead hangs on for dear life
Rock promoter and part-time Telluride resident Bill Graham said he was heading east out of town one afternoon when he came across a sign that read “Dead End” — was it fate?
“That’s how it all started,” Graham told a standing-room only crowd at the County Courthouse in an effort to convince citizens that his bringing the Grateful Dead to Telluride on the weekend of Aug. 15-16 would do them no harm.
The Town Council voted to place an initiative on a special election ballot that would ban the Grateful Dead performance.
The Maui News in Hawaii reported that Telluride had rejected the concert. CNN picked up the story as being a dead issue.
The public hearing for some was a trip back in time, when huge outdoor concerts were, along with peace marches and civil rights sit-ins, a way of life; gone, for the most part now, it had yet to be forgotten.
Graham described Grateful Dead concerts as peaceful, “almost magical events.”
