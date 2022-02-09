This Valentine’s Day the world-renown Ailey II is coming back for their third performance in Telluride. Ailey II is the second company from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City. The company consists of 12 young dancers from across North America. The performance will be held on Feb. 14 at the Palm Theatre.
"Ailey II is a lovely, energetic dance company, and their exuberance is evident in every piece," said managing director of Palm Arts Kathy Jepson.
The two-hour performance is made up of five separate pieces, including Psūkhe (2019), Searchlight (2021), Takademe (1999), Enemy in the Figure (1989), and Freedom Series).
Ailey II, first known as the "Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble," was created in 1974 to bridge the professional dance world and The Ailey School. Alvin Ailey started the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958. The company included Ailey and a group of young black modern dancers. Ailey was a dancer, choreographer, and activist.
According to Alvinailey.org, "he founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to carry out his vision of a company dedicated to enriching the American modern dance heritage and preserving the uniqueness of the African-American cultural experience."
Ailey then founded what is now known as the Ailey School in 1969.
Artistic director Francesca Harper will lead Monday's performance. Hired in September 2021, this will be Harper's first season as Ailey II's artistic director. A multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, director, and performer, Harper hopes to bring Ailey's legacy and vision into the performance.
"Ailey II's mission lies in generating space for human narratives expressed through the strength, grace, and versatility of the next generation of gifted young dancers. As exemplified in this year's diverse repertory, I am looking forward to bringing in new choreographic voices and programming works that further an ongoing cultural dialogue and contribute to social transformation," said Harper in a Feb. 2 press release from Palm Arts.
The five performances cover everything from complex solos set to electronic music to abstract rhythms of Indian Kathak dance to dancers guiding a woman on her spiritual quest. For the fifth piece, the company will perform Harper's "Freedom Series," which was inspired by her homecoming to the Ailey School. Freedom Series shows a future where memory is the primary influence. The piece is portrayed through a series of vignettes via "a landscape of memories," as stated the press release.
Ailey II first performed in Telluride in 2011 and then again in 2018.
"In their last visit to Telluride, we were treated to Alvin Ailey's seminal work, Revelations (1960), and it was, of course, just amazing. We are so fortunate that with this visit, Ailey II will be presenting several new works, and Freedom Series promises to be a real treat," Jepson said.
The 23-year-old dancer, Meagan King, is in her first season with Ailey II. King first started with Ailey when she was 16 in the Junior Division. She is excited about the new leadership within the company and the fresh perspective Harper brings to the legacy. For King, the direction honors contemporary dance and "our black roots in a way that connects us multiracially."
King explained Monday's performance will include excerpts of larger works. The selected works allow the audience to witness and experience a little bit of everything. Pieces range from four minutes to over half an hour.
"It keeps the program very full and exciting for the audience… It's a beautiful challenge to see the scope from four minutes to a 36-minute piece and that both can keep you engaged as an audience member — both can tell a story that resonates with you," King said.
While there have been concerts, film screenings, and other events at the Palm, Ailey II is the first professional dance performance to be held at the Palm Theatre since Nov. 2019.
Doors open at 5:30, and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at telluridepalm.com or by calling 970-369-5669.
