The anticipation is building for the 49th annual Bluegrass Festival. Last-minute tickets are being sold and traded, and the white tents at the entrance to Town Park have been set up. The line-up includes Tenacious D, the Sam Bush Band, Greensky Bluegrass and, of course, the locally loved Infamous Stringdusters. They're already back after their two sold-out shows at the Sheridan Opera House in late March. The Stringdusters will play Friday night at the Palm Theatre for NightGrass and Saturday night on the Bluegrass main stage at 10:30 p.m.
Andy Falco, who plays guitar for the Stringdusters, likened a two-set show to a movie, compared to a festival that is more like an episode of a TV show.
"There's sort of a different arc of the energy… On a festival set, you're usually playing one set. You're trying to basically consolidate what you would do in a night's worth of stuff into that one set, which is fun. You're always giving 110 percent to every show and so you're consolidating all of that energy into this one set. It's really great," Falco said.
The Stringdusters and festival organizers alike are excited for Bluegrass to be back in full force after last year's festival was held on a smaller scale with limited capacity due to the pandemic. Grace Barrett, the Director of Communication and Partnerships at Planet Bluegrass looks forward to a full crowd, vendors selling delicious food, cold dips, children running wild dressed in fairy wings, and getting the community back together.
“I think what's so unique about the Telluride Bluegrass community is that it's fairly all encompassing. Anyone familiar with the festival knows you won't only be experiencing Bluegrass while you're here. It brings so many different types together. It's wholesome and welcoming. It embraces the different and the traditional,” said Barrett.
The Stringdusters have been playing in Telluride for over 15 years. Falco explained what he likes best about the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is the community of musicians, volunteers, workers, and attendees that are so passionate about the festival.
"What Planet Bluegrass has done in Telluride and with Bluegrass has created this amazing community of musicians and fans. It's a celebration of that, and then the whole town is taken over by it. It's just a wonderful experience," added Falco.
In February, the Stringdusters released their tenth album, "Toward the Fray." Some of the songs from that record were played at the Sheridan Opera House in March. After six months apart, the five band members got back together after the pandemic and worked on the album. The band's website said the project was "Inspired by self-reflection and a strong sense of solidarity." According to Falco, the record is more personal and based on social commentary than any of their other albums. Most of the songs were written during the pandemic.
The record has been received well by fans.
"It feels like people really are connecting to it," Falco added.
At NightGrass and Bluegrass, the Stringdusters will be accompanied by their iconic light show. They were inspired to increase their light production after opening for bands like Yonder Mountain String Band and Leftover Salmon and seeing the way their shows were produced. Falco also cited the Grateful Dead shows as inspiration, although they were more "subtle."
The lights at a Stringdusters performance are a huge part of the experience and help tell the story of the music. The five figures, each with their respective string instrument, line up across the stage as mere silhouettes covered in blue light. Then, suddenly, the song starts, and the stage becomes alive with music and colorful lights in all directions. No song has the same sequence of light.
Falco credited lightning director and engineer Jason Gutworth as the man behind the magic.
"There are improvisational things that are happening in the jams that he has to react to in real-time, in order to be able to hit those cues, so he needs to be connected to the music," Falco said.
Jeremy Garrett, the Stringdusters' fiddle player, loves the mountain vibe of Telluride and said the canyon's beauty is "incomparable." In the past decade, the Stringdusters have played in venues across Telluride. Garrett believes not much has changed over the past few years with the Infamous Stringdusters.
"There seem to be a lot more fans now," Garrett said, "Bluegrass is more popular than ever."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.