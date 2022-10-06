This years’ Bear Awareness Week Sept. 13-17 was a big success, according to Karen Guglielmone, Telluride’s environment and engineering division manager, who shared an update on the annual outreach effort during Wednesday’s Telluride Ecology Meeting at Rebekah Hall.
She pointed to the puppet shows for kiddos and Telluride Theatre’s “Bear It!” performance at the Transfer Warehouse, which was more adult-friendly.
“It was really successful this year. There was a lot of activity and interest. The puppet shows had about 130 children. And then certainly the ‘Bear It!’ show was a full house at the Transfer Warehouse. It was terrific. And that hadn't happened in a while, so there hadn't been much outreach to adults. And they were on point, a little raunchy, but on point. So it was a good program.”
Guglielmone also explained that there haven’t been as many bears in town, thanks to an adequate, natural food supply, as bears prepare for winter hibernation. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been any sightings around town.
“And happy to report that, to date, because it's been such a really good year for berries and nuts and things in the high country in our region, there haven't been too many bears in town, but there are bears in town,” she said, adding that someone recently spotted one on Mill Creek Road. “… One of our operators was going up to the Mill Creek Water Plant. And he came around that first switchback on Mill Creek Road, and there was a huge cinnamon-colored bear just kind of looking at him.”
The man took a photo of the bear, but brief encounter was tame and uneventful otherwise.
Commission member Kathy Green commended Guglielmone for continuing to organize and spread the word during Bear Awareness Week each year, as well as its impact.
“I’m proud of our region. I keep reading about bears being put down up by New Castle and Aspen and down in Durango. And we haven't had that happen in our region that I'm aware of. And certainly not mothers and cubs going down left and right, like I've read about, so I know we're doing something right. Lucky weather, locking trash cans, and people are semi-conscious (of bears). I don't know. But I think we're doing well,” she said, referencing recent human-bear interactions, including a bear attacking a New Castle man in his backyard Saturday night. The man suffered non-fatal injuries, and wildlife officials have been searching for the bear since Sunday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) agrees with Green’s assessment, Guglielmone shared.
“CPW also reinforces that sense that we've been doing something right. And we should continue to do it. It's kind of part of our daily world. So it's not so novel anymore for us, I think,” she said. “But certainly, when I was having conversations at the farmers market with folks, they were really asking high-level questions. It wasn't just, ‘I saw a bear, that was not cool.’ But like, ‘What do I do? I'm new to the area, and hiking, I'm really scared.’ You know, ‘What do I do?’ And so it's important to have that outreach, I think, especially with so many new people coming to the area. And CPW really appreciates the efforts we're doing as well.”
The Telluride Marshal’s Department, particularly animal control officer Jeanette Loven, has also been educating the public as much as possible whenever bear calls come through, according Guglielmone.
“When there's a bear breach, the first time it's a fine, the second time it's an escalated find, and the third time they get a (court summons). There are instances where things happen and people don't get cited,” she explained.
Bears are now ripping locked poly carts apart from the hinges and that isn’t necessarily the owners’ fault, Guglielmone added. In those cases, buying a new poly cart, which isn’t cheap, is like a defacto fine.
“What's happening with some of the bears is they're learning to get into even the latest iteration (of poly cart) by breaking the hinges. Now, if somebody had a locked poly cart, and it's ripped up from the hinge, they didn't do anything wrong. The bear just breached it. So Jeanette is using her discretion in those cases, say, you got to get a new poly cart. Obviously, that's several hundred dollars. That's your fine, but I'm recognizing you tried to do the right thing. You're going to step it up. She does a lot of education from that perspective. She's like, ‘You need to step it up. You need to keep this in your house, obviously, because (the bear) is going to rip the next one as well because it knows it can get food here now.’ So you have to think of other ways to manage your trash through this season, at least. And so it takes up a lot of enforcement time.”
Mayor DeLanie Young added that if a bear does breach a trash can it’s the responsibility of the owner to clean up the mess.
“It's their responsibility for cleaning up the trash. And that’s something that has changed over the years. People used to be like, ‘This is my trash can. It got broken into, or we didn't lock it,’ and they went and collected the trash. We're getting calls in public works for us to pick up people's trash, which is fascinating,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.