The year 2020 has been critical in many ways. In the U.S., it has been (and continues to be) a turbulent presidential election year.
It’s the year of the arrival of a global pandemic.
So much has happened of overwhelming significance, you’d be forgiven for overlooking the anniversary of one of this region’s signature nonprofits. It may seem a small thing, but in this region, the work of the Telluride Foundation — which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020 — is a big deal.
The foundation supports residents of this region in myriad ways, offering access to medical care, help for victims of domestic violence, scholarships for local students (the organization donated $120,000 in scholarship monies in 2018 alone) and much more. All told, its support has amounted to more than $50 million in grants and initiatives since its inception to a diverse group of residents ranging from “ranchers in the West End town of Paradox,” as the foundation’s website puts it, to ski enthusiasts in Telluride, second homeowners and visitors in Mountain Village, “retired miners in Ouray, and everyone in between.”
When the pandemic arrived last spring, the Foundation was there to assist, quickly establishing a COVID-19 Response Fund (and raising over $1 million in donations).
The help didn’t stop there: Through its Good Neighbor Fund, which has offered assistance to locals for more than 15 years, the Foundation provided $800,000 in cash assistance to more than 500 families and individuals. “Much of the money,” about 70 percent, “went toward rent,” Donations Manager Katie Singer said. The balance helped supply other emergency necessities such as food, medicine, mental health support, utilities and transportation, in short, everything hard-hit residents of this region needed to keep themselves going in an unprecedented, financially stressful, time.
“We’re so grateful to those who stepped up and helped us out with donations,” Singer said. As a result of the pandemic, “We had an immediate need in April, and we raised over $1.2 million.”
That’s the good news.
“We have now spent over $800,000 of that,” Singer added. This is both good news and bad, for while it is wonderful that the foundation has been able to help the community, the pandemic is raging locally. Coronavirus rates (as is true in much of the U.S.) are sharply on the rise: San Miguel County, like neighboring La Plata, Mesa and Ouray counties, has recently decide to move on the state’s Safer at Home dial to Level Red, for “severe risk” of transmission of the virus. (“Positive COVID cases spread without signs of slowing, urgent mitigation escalation enacted,” a recently released missive from the San Miguel County Public Health Department reads.)
In short, “We’re so lucky to be able to do this work, and we certainly want the community to know how much we appreciate their help,” Singer said. “But especially as we’re going to Code Red,” it is clear that “the pandemic is far from over.”
In previous years, “We might have provided about $40,000, total, in assistance through the Good Neighbor Fund,” Singer said. “So far, we’ve already provided 20 times that amount,” and the year that marks the foundation’s twentieth anniversary is not over. “We had an immediate need in April, and we’re seeing an immediate need again right now,” Singer summed up. “We’re looking for donations to help service workers and community members and their families” as we head into “what could be,” Singer acknowledged, a “very difficult” winter.
“Visit telluridefoundation.org to apply for assistance,” Singer emphasized. “If you can afford to make a donation,” you can do that on the foundation’s website as well. “It’s so important to support and hold up the most vulnerable parts of our population right now,” she added. “It’s great” that there has been so much generosity from the community in the past, but right now, yet again, the need is also great. “Our neighbors need our help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.