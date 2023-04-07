COP SHOP
SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 20
INCIVILITY: A male was locked out of his apartment by his roommate. A deputy was unsuccessful at getting the roommate to respond so the locked-out dude and his friend were given a courtesy ride to Big Billie’s and advised on how to request a civil standby.
MARCH 21
ICED: Vehicles of all types had traction issues on this slick road kinda day.
MARCH 22
ROCKS ROCK: Rocks on the road were removed.
TRACTIONALITY: Ice persisted on roads, much to the dismay of the traveling public.
TRUST NOT YOUR GPS: Or, if you’re like this Texas motorist, you’ll find yourself axle-deep in drifts on a road used only in the summer.
MARCH 23
ACCIDENT: Numerous agencies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 145, in which a car left the roadway, tumbled down a steep embankment and landed, wheels down, in the river.
CLIFFED-OUT: Telluride Ski Patrol assisted a cliffed-out skier near Needle Rock.
TOOK A HIKE: A dog thought stolen in the Norwood area was just out for an unauthorized walk with another family member.
A NIGHT AT THE ARGUE INN: A disturbance was reported at a Telluride hotel.
MARCH 24
ROCK-1, DRIVER-0: A rock in the road disabled a vehicle.
MARCH 25
KA-BOOM: A residential explosion was deemed to have originated from a utility.
MARCH 26
JUST AN ELUSION: An attempted traffic stop turned into hot pursuit when the motorist floored it, with deputies giving up the chase at the junction of Highways 145 and 62.
MARCH 27
TIN ROOF, RUSTED: Deputies investigated a report of multiple parties on a roof, but no evidence of such activity could be discerned.
MARCH 28
FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE: And hear. A man was arrested for public intoxication after being reported for hollering in downtown Norwood.
MARCH 29
THAT KIND OF A WINTER: Snow encroaching on the highway was good enough reason to call for a plow.
MARCH 30
BACK TO SCHOOL: A motorist was cited for running a stop sign while a school bus was loading students.
TAKING WING: A small aircraft got blown off the end of the runway at TEX after landing.
MANY CRASHES: Numerous auto wrecks were reported in this edition of Cop Shop: SMSO Edition.
JACK THE KNIFE: A semi jack-knifed on Highway 145.
APRIL 1
HOUSE ON FIRE: Firefighting agencies responded to a house fire in the Norwood area.
SO MANY ROCKS: Many rocks made their way to area roadways, much to the consternation of motorists and the people who had to remove them.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 23
CRASH: Into me. Officers took a property damage traffic accident report.
AGENCY ASSIST: Marshals assisted Mountain Village Police with a domestic violence arrest.
MARCH 24
NO IDLE THREAT: A motorist was handed a citation for idling following a complaint.
MORE CRASHING: Officers took a property damage traffic accident report.
AGENCY ASSIST: Marshals assisted Mountain Village Police with a domestic violence scenario and a suspicious person.
MARCH 26
OH, DEER: A deceased deer was removed from the bike path.
AGENCY ASSIST: All hands were on deck for a traffic accident.
MARCH 27
SEPARATION ANXIETY: A group of juveniles were separated from the parental units, but then reunited.
NOTHING MORE ANNOYING: A car alarm.
MARCH 29
OUTSTANDING: An outstanding warrant led to the arrest of an individual.
MARCH 30
SLIP SLIDING AWAY: Slick roads created vehicular havoc.
WHERE’S MY CAR?: A stolen car was found abandoned in town.
WHO ARE YOU REALLY: Officers took a report of stolen identity.
MARCH 31
TGIF: An extremely intoxicated male refused assistance from officers.
APRIL 2
OH, HE STOPPED: A car crashed into a stop sign.
PARTY LIKE IT’S THE LAST DAY OF SKI SEASON: Officers responded to a house party a second time to get celebrants to pipe down.
IF THIS HOUSE IS ROCKIN’: Officers responded to another house party that was breaking up.
BONK: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an intoxicated make who had fallen and hit his head.
DOMESTIC: Officers assisted Mountain Village PD with a domestic violence call.
APRIL 3
HOUSING CRISIS: Officers responding to a report of an individual building a shelter in Elks Park found neither structure nor builder upon arrival.
POOCH PATROL: A found dog was returned to its owner.
DISORDER IN THE COURT: An individual causing a ruckus was gone by the time officers arrived at the county courthouse.
LIGHTS OUT: A power outage caused numerous alarms to activate.
APRIL 4
SEMI FULLY STUCK: Officers assisted SMSO with a semi stuck on the highway.
APRIL 5
HANDCUFFS DEPLOYED: A male subject was arrested on assault charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.