On Jan. 22-23, two Telluride families drove down to Pagosa Springs for WinterFest. The festival featured hot air balloons, food trucks and a parade, among other events. However, the Bartells and Hornings were there for one thing: the 13th annual Red Ryder BB Gun Biathlon at Yamaguchi Park.
A biathlon is a timed Nordic ski race consisting of short loops, typically two or three kilometers, with the added element of target shooting in between loops.
According to the Nordic Ski Colorado (NSC) website crosscountryskicolorado.com, the biathlon is the most-watched televised winter sport in Europe due to the unique and challenging element of shooting.
“Shooting bouts are either prone (lying down) or standing. At each bout, the skier has five shots with which to hit five small targets 50 meters away. For every target missed, a 150-meter penalty loop must be skied,” stated the NSC.
The kids race in Pagosa Springs used BB guns instead of real rifles, and the distance was only one kilometer. All five local kids who participated placed in their respective races.
Sandra Bartell, whose two sons Louie and Ansel Bartell participated in the race, said they've looked for biathlon youth groups in Colorado but only found ones in states like Montana, Wyoming and Utah. At their house Down Valley, the Bartell's created their own biathlon course. Sandra said the sport is multifaceted since athletes not only have to be a strong Nordic or skate skier, but also a good shot.
"You have to have good rifle skills, and you have to be able to shoot effectively. But then there's a third component because when you're shooting a gun, you have to be calm and collected — your breathing has to be calm; otherwise, you can't hold a long-distance shot," Sandra said.
The biathlon has been an official Olympic winter sport since 1924, although it has been contested throughout Olympic history. There are 11 biathlon events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, including individual, relay, sprint and pursuit races. The biathlon competition in Beijing began on Feb. 5 and will continue through Feb. 19.
Like a lot of the world, the Bartells have been watching the biathlon competitions at the 2022 Olympics. It was cool and exciting for the Bartell boys to participate in the sport they had seen on television.
"My favorite part of biathlon is shooting the BB guns and seeing how many I can get in the bullseye," third-grader Louie Bartell said.
Louie's older brother, Ansel, reiterated that sentiment.
"I liked doing the biathlon in Pagosa Springs because it was fun to ski and shoot the BB guns with friends," the seventh-grader said.
Over the weekend, Nordic skiers from across the region, including the Bartells, gathered at Priest Lake for the 2022 Butch Cassidy Ski Chase and Nordic Fun Day hosted by the Telluride Nordic Association. Sandra recalled when she attended the event in prior years and "there were maybe 20 people, but there were about 100 people" at the recent Feb. 12 event.
As indicated by the success of the Butch Cassidy Ski Chase, Nordic skiing has grown in popularity over the past few years.
While no official steps have been taken, Sandra said she would love to have a biathlon event in the area. The type of biathlon Sandra has in mind would be similar to the kids race in Pagosa Springs, where instead of rifles, BB guns would be used for shooting.
"I think it would be really fun to do here, too," Sandra added.
Ansel and Louie are on the Telluride Ski & Snowboard (TSSC) Club Nordic Team. The TSSC Nordic Program Director and Head Coach Wayne Clark said the possibility of adding a biathlon to a local Nordic event is low due to the liabilities that come with the sport. If an event was held on private property, then that would make holding the event a lot easier, he explained.
"Any time you include guns into Nordic racing, there is a ton of liability that comes with it," Clark said, "There aren't too many biathlon ranges in the U.S. because of that liability factor, but if one could be built here, it would take off.”
