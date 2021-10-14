There’s a lot happening in the horror movie world right now. “Halloween Kills” hits theaters today (Friday), the “Chucky” television series premiered this week, and the trailer for the fifth film of the “Scream” franchise was recently released. Oh, and it’s the 2021 Telluride Horror Show this weekend, which returns to an in-person event after a year online. Man, it’s good to be a weirdo right now.
The horror show schedule is filled with must-see films, including Sunday night’s closing screening of “Antlers,” which is one of the most anticipated horror films on the festival circuit at the moment, courtesy of director Scott Cooper and producer Guillermo del Toro.
There are also the beloved short blocks, and events like Friday’s Ice Scream Social and Saturday’s pig roast to look forward to. Not to mention the guest author spots from Paul Tremblay, Jeremy Robert Johnson and Stephen Graham Jones.
Festival founder Ted Wilson had a hard time picking out which films should be at the top of every festival freak’s list, but mentioned “The Sadness” and “Hellbender” as two that should not be missed.
The Daily Planet caught up with the directors of both in offering up a glimpse of what attendees are in for. You’ve been warned.
“The Sadness,” which screens Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at the Palm Theatre and Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House, has been receiving a lot of buzz, and is making its Colorado debut in Telluride. The Taiwanese zombie virus film is gory, to say the least. From the film’s description, one can collect that there will be violence of all kinds.
“After a year of combating a pandemic with relatively benign symptoms, a frustrated nation finally lets its guard down. This is when the virus spontaneously mutates, giving rise to a mind-altering plague. The streets erupt into violence and depravity, as those infected are driven to enact the most cruel and ghastly things they can think of. Murder, torture, rape and mutilation are only the beginning. A young couple is pushed to the limits of sanity as they try to reunite amid the chaos. The age of civility and order is no more. There is only ‘The Sadness.’”
Director Rob Jabbaz, who is a fan of body horror films like Julia Ducournau’s recently released “Titane” and David Cronenberg’s 1986 classic “The Fly,” explained the use of violence in “The Sadness” is not so much for shock value, but creating a realistic rendering of the worst of humanity.
“I think what it boils down to is not framing the graphic violence as a joke or punch line. With ‘The Sadness,’ I mostly tried to treat the violence as exactly what it is: the most horrible thing humans are capable of doing to each other,” he said, adding there are a couple “slapstick” moments as well. “I think, in film, we get used to seeing violence as something fun and escapist, something to be cheered. There are moments like that in my film, I suppose, but there are definitely violent moments that no one will cheer for, and that’s good.”
In saying all that, “The Sadness” is a zombie movie at its core, he added.
“‘The Sadness’ is pretty well-trodden ground in terms of plot. I was more focused on just amplifying the intensity and frenetic energy of the ‘zombie film.’ Increasing the stakes of the horror, adding the threat of sexual violation and sadism, making it horrifying again; these are the things that I’m trying to bring to the table. The plot just holds it together,” Jabbaz said.
And just in case the violence of this film wasn’t focused on enough, the director shared some fun stories about some of the reactions people have had so far.
“We get walk-outs all the time. It makes me a little sad to see because ultimately I feel like I’m failing the audience, but for the most part, the people who stay can deal with it. Although one time in Taiwan, some lady puked in response to the film, took a picture of it, posted the picture on Facebook and tagged me,” he said.
While “Hellbender,” which screens at the Sheridan Opera House Saturday at 3 p.m. and the Nugget Sunday at 8:30 p.m., hasn’t gained such a gory reputation, the latest from family filmmakers Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams is a witchcraft fever dream. The family also wrote the soundtrack for the film, which is named after their band, H6LLB6ND6R.
“We loved the sound and wicked notion of whatever the hell this word meant. Considering we are a not the biggest rule followers, the concept of something a bit irreverent — sonically twisted within these lyrical, beautiful songs stabbed with occasional heavy hammering John was writing — appealed to us,” Poser explained. “We started making some music videos to explore the visual side of H6LLB6ND6R, and a kind of witchy vibe pierced through.
A real life revelation also contributed to the concept, she added.
“Then in late 2019 I discovered, at age 50, literally on my sweet mom’s deathbed, that I was donor conceived,” Poser said. “So that got the juices flowing about genetic revelations, but on an epic scale, and so the mythology of a matrilineal, powerful, fear-gobbling, high-on-the-food chain hellbender began to reveal itself.”
The family’s 2019 film “The Deeper You Dig” was part of last year’s horror show, and their latest follows similar themes, as a lonely teenager who plays in a punk band discovers her family’s past ties to witchcraft.
“I think pain and darkness are as ever present as light and happiness. We have the choice to laugh or cry through it. Making horror films is a way to laugh through it and have fun with it,” John Adams said. “Musically it’s extremely liberating to write tunes for the soundtrack. Lyrically we have a subject that’s both beautiful and brutal so it allows for fun double entendres and metaphorical exploration. The sound of the songs is even more fun. Since the band was a way to show the playful relationship the mother and daughter had, we were allowed to delve into the party punk death dance vibe. Also, the fact that they were a duo limited how over-produced the music could be, so the whole process was an absolute joy.”
For more information about the Telluride Horror Show, including the full schedule, visit telluridehorrorshow.com.
