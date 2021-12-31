If you have ever ventured into the backcountry, you know the amount of preparation, information and awareness that goes along with it. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), there were 12 avalanche fatalities during the 2020-21 season. That’s double the fatalities recorded in 2019-20. You can find countless resources online to help prepare yourself before going into the backcountry, but these forecasts and statistics are often difficult to digest. Local Chris Dickson — a backcountry skier, climber and avid outdoorsman — saw that backcountry enthusiasts were not getting the message and decided to do something about it by creating The San Juan Snowcast last fall.
"I just started to think, and I think a lot of folks thought this, is the message not getting out there? Or is it just not the right message? I've always loved podcasts and listening to them. I figured this would be a really fun project for me to keep my head in the game in terms of tracking the snow, but also, it's a different medium than a written avalanche forecast," Dickson said.
From his bedroom in Ophir, Dickson uses a mic his sister gave him to record and edit. He produces everything on an iPad app. Dickson strategically puts out the podcast every Wednesday so that people can take the information into account when they head out on their weekend ventures. The 11 episodes average 20 minutes, which is the perfect length to listen to in your car while driving to your backcountry destination.
The grassroots podcast is not merely an announcement of the snow forecast; it is an engaging and easy-to-listen-to-production. Dickson's energetic yet well-paced voice and friendly demeanor come together as the perfect vehicle to share avalanche safety information.
The format of the podcast is pretty consistent. There is an introduction, followed by a weather and snowpack update, and what that means for avalanche conditions in the area. Dickson ends the episodes with guests, local event information or community happenings.
"The idea is that every week you're going to get a weekly snapshot of the conditions out there, and then also some things that make you think and hopefully help you step up your game in terms of decision making out there (in the backcountry)," Dickson said.
Dickson takes regional forecasts shared by the National Weather Service, CAIC and opensnow.com, among others, which anybody can find online, and condenses the information into an accessible and easily understandable summary.
But he knows the dangers of the backcountry better than most. In the winter, Dickson works with Mountain Trip as a backcountry ski guide and avalanche educator. The rest of the year, he works as a climbing and Via Ferrata guide.
Kaylee Walden, who works at Mountain Trip with Dickson, was featured in Episode 9 of the podcast. She shared an experience that occurred a couple of weeks ago, when she and her skiing partner accidentally trigged an avalanche. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
She hopes that sharing her story on the podcast will prompt others to take a moment and reflect on the decisions they make in the backcountry.
"My 'close call' was, thankfully, just that and nothing more. I know a lot of people in this community who have had truly harrowing avalanche experiences. I didn't want to make it seem like a bigger deal than it was, but rather a reminder of how making a few wrong decisions can result in a tragic outcome," Walden said.
Walden reported the incident, which is extremely important in terms of understanding the snowpack and the current state of the region. However, in the past, Dickson believes there was a stigma around reporting a triggered avalanche.
"There was a trend, or maybe a cultural piece, where folks would trigger an avalanche and be ashamed of it and not want to report it. But the CAIC relies heavily on public observations and information that people submit to understand better what's happening," Dickson said.
As the name suggests, the podcast covers the snow forecast for the San Juan Mountains, but people listen from all over the state. Each episode averages between 200-300 downloads. Surprisingly, Dickson explained, the highest downloads are out of Denver and the Front Range, where people "are getting into the avalanche education nuggets." Dickson also said he has had listeners from outside the San Juans reach out and tell him that the podcast "really keeps their head in the game and keeps them thinking about decision making."
While the podcast is beneficial to all backcountry skiers and snowboarders, it does have an undeniable local focus.
Walden is thankful for the regional emphasis and sees the podcast as an essential tool for the community.
"Our backcountry community is small and tight-knit, and every year when the danger spikes, I worry about all of my friends out there. Hopefully, we can all get behind the success of community resources, like the podcast, to help elevate our general avalanche awareness and decision-making in backcountry terrain," she added.
The San Juan Snowcast can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also keep up to date on Instagram (@sanjuansnowcast).
As the show's tagline goes, "The San Juan Snowcast aims to keep you up to date with what's going in the sky and on the ground this winter in the San Juans."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.