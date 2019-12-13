After many years of managing the fine balance between work and life, Penelope and Bob Gleason have officially nudged the scales firmly in the direction of life.
For the past two-plus years, the pair has been slowly and steadily exiting Bootdoctors, the highly regarded Telluride- and Taos-based gear shop that Bob founded in 1986, and where Penelope has worked for more than 20 years.
The Gleasons sold the business to Christy Sports in 2017, with both staying on — Penelope as marketing director and Bob as a director — to ensure a smooth transition.
Now, they have taken another step back. Most recently, for instance, Penelope stepped down as marketing director, a position she had held for over a decade.
Gleason fans need not fear, however. Both Penelope and Bob can still be found weekends in the Mountain Village Bootdoctors, Penelope as a sales associate, and Bob, naturally, as a boot fitter (by appointment).
“Saturdays and Sundays, you can still have the Gleason show,” Penelope said, adding that Bob will also continue working as an equipment tester for Bootdoctors, SKI magazine and America’s Best Bootfitters, in addition to training other fitters at Bootdoctors and Christy Sports, and elsewhere.
Penelope added that she will continue to “help in minor ways with community events,” a Bootdoctors tradition that remains important to her.
“I love the community relations aspect,” she said, laughingly recalling staff wondering a few weeks ago about Bootdoctors’ Noel Night celebrations, where Penelope traditionally dishes up her famed meatballs. “They said ‘Who’s going to do the schweddy balls?’”
Penelope stressed that she and Bob now have more time for the things, and people, they love.
“We were always so busy working,” she remarked. “A lot of times we were driving to go to a ski show or something and we’d think ‘Oh, it would be nice to stop there someday.’ This is the ‘someday.’”
First up is more travel with immediate plans to spend time in Taos, where they lived before relocating to Telluride, and in the spring to visit Italy where daughter Kelli is getting married, followed by Spain and Ireland.
There is also travel planned closer to home.
“One of the things we have realized is there is so much we don’t know about Colorado,” Penelope said. “Just recently we went to the Canyon of the Ancients and visited the Anasazi Heritage Center in Cortez and had our minds blown about how much is in our backyard.”
She emphasized that while travel has always revolved around outdoor activity, “we are also interested in history and I also tend to try to find purposeful things to do. For example, when we have gone to Guatemala in the past, we have volunteered.”
She noted that this commitment to volunteerism is something she intends to keep up in Telluride, too.
“The whole volunteering aspect of my life, which I was doing even while I was working full-time, is very important to me,” she said. “I want to continue contributing to the community. I just termed out of volunteering for the Telluride Tourism Board, but I am still president of the Telluride Arts board. The arts are extremely important to me.”
In particular, Penelope said, she wants to see out the development of the Transfer Warehouse, a project that seeks to transform the derelict building on the southwest corner of Fir Street and Pacific Avenue into a new center for the arts and artists.
“I went back on the Telluride Arts board because of the Transfer Warehouse project,” she said. “I’m super passionate about this. I have been passionate about it for 20 years. I like the project because I feel like it’s an opportunity to give back to the community a very long-term resource. … Just as we are seeing a lot of anxiety about our community becoming less of a community, I feel strongly about locking down the core for the arts, right in the heart of Telluride.”
According to Penelope, she will continue her other volunteer activities, too, such as the warm clothing drive, the Telluride Nordic Association fun chase, San Miguel Search and Rescue events and the Mountains to Desert Ride. She mentioned that Bob recently joined the board of the Dolores River Boating Advocates.
Perhaps what the Gleasons are most excited about, though, is more time for their expanding family. The couple have two daughters, both of whom live locally. Kelli is a hardgoods buyer at Bootdoctors and is engaged to Jeremy Bailey. Galena, who also works at Bootdoctors, as a softgoods and accessories buyer, has two children — 3-year-old Tiyo and baby Arlo, who is 5 months old — with her husband, Ryan Hough.
“It was really rewarding to see our daughters grow up in the business,” Penelope said. “They went off to college. We didn’t expect or demand that they come back, and then they came back on their own in a very natural and positive way and have achieved so much. It’s a great joy to watch them continue now to grow within the new, bigger structure of the business.”
Said Kelli Gleason, “We are lucky to have grown up with the Bootdoctors family and in the outdoor industry. It is a rarity to experience a successful small family business. Because of growing up in the business and working in all departments and aspects of the business, Galena and I have a strong skill set and expertise in the outdoor industry.”
Galena Gleason recalled, “Our folks never had a holiday off. We celebrated in the ski shop with our extended family, the employees at Bootdoctors. Penelope has always made the staff and customers feel like family. She has prepared Thanksgiving dinner for the entire staff and their families for 15 years running. It makes us proud to have built a reputable business that feels like family. That is a feeling that customers experience the moment they walk into a Bootdoctors store.”
Looking back on her time at Bootdoctors, Penelope said she is grateful for her long career there.
“I came from a different background, so selling someone a T-shirt was really scary to me,” she said. “I learned so much in my time there. What I really enjoyed, too, was that Bootdoctors — here and in Taos — was so closely connected to the community. Being a buyer, you are always thinking about the people you are buying for, what their needs are for getting out there in nature. And, of course, there’s the people. We have always had the most multifaceted people in our team, people with a lot of different passions.”
She added, “It was great to be part of a small business that grew in a pretty organic way, and all of us grew with it. I think it’s so important to always be learning. That’s a big part of working at Bootdoctors: to be open to other’s ideas and new ideas, and to learn from them. I feel so lucky to have had that.”
