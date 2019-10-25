SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 7
HOLD YOUR HORSES: A vehicle pulled out in front of a truck pulling a horse trailer, causing the trailer to slam on the brakes, putting the animals in danger. The offending vehicle could not be located.
BACK OFF THE BUS: A school bus driver reported that some motorists were violating the 20-foot rule and driving too close to the school bus. The driver also relayed to the deputy that he’d heard about a parent who chased down a motorist that ran a stop sign. Message from the SMSO: don’t put yourself in a confrontational situation with offending motorists. Call a cop.
OCT. 8
WHAT A LOAD: A deputy stopped a semi truck to let the driver know he was dragging his load on the highway.
OCT. 10
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: A 44-year-old man was issued a summons for driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and other traffic offenses.
NOT MISSING: A party listed as missing/endangered out of Olathe was fine and just visiting a friend.
IT’S CALLED ELK RUN FOR A REASON: A car-elk collision near Elk Run resulted in a badly damaged car that needed a tow. The elk, presumably, ran.
DEAD WEIGHT: A dead deer was removed from a roadway.
OCT. 11
RUNNING DOWN A DREAM: A dog reported running down the highway was long gone by the time deputies responded.
NO BULL: A loose bull in the Egnar area was collared by its owners.
BOVINE BREAKOUT: Loose cows were herded back to safety southwest of Norwood.
OCT. 12
YOU NEED ONE OF THOSE TO DRIVE: A motorist was stopped and cited for driving while suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
WERE THERE ANY CREEDENCE TAPES: A deputy noticed a vehicle with no plates and filled with junk. No owner was located and no action taken as it was on private property.
OCT. 13
MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies assisted Norwood fire with a medical call on Wright’s Mesa.
SAR: An injured hiker precipitated a search and rescue operation on Sneffels High Line trail.
OCT. 15
DUNCE CAP WEARER: Someone passed a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended.
OCT. 16
NOT ON THE BUS, GUS: Deputies received a report of a wanted person possibly on the Bustang but no one on board matched the description.
GET OFF MY LAWN: A neighbor’s renter had parked a trailer on private property and so it was moved.
GET OFF MY LAWN, REDUX: A similar situation was resolved elsewhere in the county.
IT’S ONE WAY TO FILL THE FREEZER: Hit a deer with your car, get a road kill permit tag, harvest away and voila!
DOGGONE: But then it came back.
OCT. 18
ASSUMING THE WORST: A cell phone thought stolen was only lost.
OCT. 19
BUSTED: Two people were arrested for possession of controlled substances following a traffic stop on Highway 145.
OCT. 20
SLED ON DOWN THE HIGHWAY: A group of motorcyclists having a rough time of it in snowy conditions on Lizard Head Pass made their way to dry roads safely.
NEW CAR SMELL AND SOUND: The owner of a new Jeep accidently activated the emergency alert system while looking for the interior light.
WHERE THERE’S NO SMOKE: There was no fire found in Hillside where a passing bus driver saw smoke.
