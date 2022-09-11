With an eye toward the future, San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) officials discussed service expansion, fare structure and a recently received grant during Thursday afternoon’s virtual board meeting.
SMART Executive Director David Averill explained the organization’s current five-year strategic operating plan, which was adopted in late 2019, is in need of some updates.
“We had a little bit of a pause during the pandemic year in expanding services, even though we had a nice plan to work from. We’ve really been able to hit the gas here the last 12 months or so and knock of some of these expansion projects and other tweaks to the system that the plan identified,” he explained. “It might feel a little premature to start thinking about the next iteration of the five-year plan, but I don’t think it’s premature because the last time we did this it was 18 months between when I applied for the grant and when we adopted the plan. I don’t see it going any quicker this time. In fact, it might even take a little bit longer just because the complexities of the issues that we’re dealing with. … Bottom line is that initial five-year plan there’s very little left to do that’s not done already or is imminent.”
Potential new year-round service from Lawson Hill to Mountain Village, a Telluride-Montrose route, and service into Ophir and the Ski Ranches are some expansion projects SMART is considering outlining in an updated operating plan, Averill added. Projects like Norwood’s Pinion Park and the Society Turn expansion would affect SMART operations as well.
“We always have new ideas about new potential service expansion projects,” he said.
Similarly, looking at the overall fare structure is another aspect that Averill asked the board to consider moving forward.
“We inherited a lot of existing services that were all priced in drastically different ways under one umbrella. We’re trying to get things consistent and fair, no pun intended, but it takes a while to get there. I think there’s a policy discussion that needs to take place around where we expand services, especially outside the jurisdiction, and how we price them, if we do expand outside the jurisdiction. I think there’s a policy discussion to be had about potentially going fare-free for parts of the system. Things like that,” he said. “I’m not going to advocate one way or the other, but there’s a conversation that should take place, in my opinion, with the fare structure.”
Lance Waring, SMART board member and San Miguel County commissioner, suggested SMART also consider overseeing and hosting regional traffic management planning efforts.
“I feel like with our ability to receive funding, especially from CDOT, and our mandate to work on regional transportation that we would be a good fit for hosting a conversation between the various entities about what could happen, what needs to happen in order to keep traffic that is existing that we cannot get in buses flowing smoothly on the roads,” he explained.
Board members agreed mulling over future service options and efforts would be the best start in considering an update strategic operating plan.
During the August operations report, SMART Operations Manager Kari Distefano touched on the potential Lawson Hill-Mountain Village service, mainly if a new route should include a stop in the Meadows neighborhood.
“We’ve been looking at routing and timing. I spent a lot of time just analyzing the offseason numbers and ridership patterns. The problem though with that is during offseason things aren’t stable. I’m not sure it was real indicative of when people would be using it and how often,” she said. “However, there’s quite obviously a need for people to get from Lawson Hill to Mountain Village. In addition, we’re looking at potentially picking up people at the Lawson Hill park-and-ride that are coming from our Down Valley and Norwood routes who are looking to go to Mountain Village.”
While more research needs to be done, including overall cost of expanding the service and route timing, officials agreed that including the Meadows should be considered, even if it’s a pilot program to start.
In other SMART news, Averill shared that the organization received a $2.568 million U. S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant, which will allow SMART to expand its fleet. The grant includes a $642,000 local match. The funds will go toward purchasing four 40-foot transit buses (two to replace the existing Norwood buses, one for the Telluride-Montrose service and a spare for either route), three replacement vanpool vehicles, and a new cutaway bus to be used on the Lawson/Down Valley/Rico/offseason route for regular service and backup duties.
The federal grant awarded to SMART was part of a $1.66 billion bipartisan initiative designed to improve the nation’s transportation infrastructure and reduce air pollution. The FTA received 530 eligible applications for funding by transit systems, states and territories across the U.S., with SMART being one of 150 systems to receive a grant.
“This new funding will directly impact our region in such a positive way. The new vehicles will allow us to serve more riders — reducing congestion, pollution and providing more mobility options at the same time,” Averill said in a recent news release announcing the grant award.
