Valley Floor Revegetation Plan in the works following EPA cleanup

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is partnering with Trout Unlimited to tackle a revegetation project on the Telluride Valley Floor where the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) previously removed 30,000 cubic yards of toxic mining tailings.
The site, which runs parallel to the San Miguel River near Boomerang Road, is heavily trafficked by pedestrians and bicyclists.
Megan Eno, the Norwood district ranger for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests, said the area was marked with signs warning people to stay out because of contaminated soils, but they were ignored.
Representatives from the EPA and USFS witnessed tainted soil sloughing into the river and children playing barefoot on the tailings, which spurred an emergency response from the EPA in 2020.
Eno said high levels of lead and arsenic were detected in the contaminated soil, creating “an environmental and human hazard.”
EPA’s involvement in the project, which lasted two years, concluded in the fall of 2022 after the tailings were removed and deposited at an existing repository for mine waste on the East end of the valley.
Newmont Mining has spent more than 25 years remediating tailing from the Idarado mines that closed in 1987.
The work has included planting vegetation that prevents wind and water erosion and directing rainfall and snowpack runoff around contaminated soils.
Moving the contaminated material was controversial because it had to be transported 2.5 miles by truck through town.
Eno said the EPA took necessary precautions to ensure contaminants did not spread while hauling the waste.
Today, the site is mostly barren, though there are high hopes for the landscape to recover.
Tanner Banks, Colorado abandoned mine restoration project manager for Trout Unlimited, said the remaining funds from the removal project will go toward revegetation efforts.
Trout Unlimited is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring America’s cold-water fisheries and their watersheds.
“Vegetation is going to help drive how the ecosystem functions long term,” Banks said. “Our goal is to essentially restore function to all the different micro-habitats.”
A portion of the 15-acre site — less than .1 of an acre — is Town of Telluride property.
Banks said the Town of Telluride has provided ongoing funding for the project.
Trout Unlimited and the USFS have a five-year agreement to work collaboratively on the project with the option of extending the contract if needed.
Eno said three years is a “pretty standard” timeline for a project of this size, which will have multiple phases and is in the beginning stages.
Trout Unlimited recently applied for a $200,000 grant through the Colorado Water Conservation Board, which would go toward the procurement of plant material and other project expenditures.
“It is a high-optic area with a lot of great work above and below the site,” Banks said. “It would be a mistake to not recognize it.”
The San Miguel County Board of Commissioners penned a letter in June to the Water Conservation Board in favor of Trout Unlimited’s grant application.
“The project area, on USFS lands, connects upstream and downstream segments of river restoration work completed by the Town of Telluride on Town of Telluride Open Space lands,” the letter read. “This reach of the river provides numerous recreational opportunities and open space for the local community and visitors to enjoy…Following the EPA’s extensive remediation project, restoration is needed to replicate the natural vegetation that exists along the other sections of the San Miguel River through the Valley Floor.”
The USFS and Trout Unlimited hope to have community members eventually participate in the project, but the first steps involve developing a revegetation plan for the site and additional soil and rock movement.
