Public health officials reported this week there had been zero new cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and 18, keeping the total number of positive cases among county residents at 89 as of Tuesday’s county press release. But, the coronavirus is still here, officials caution, and another local restaurant has re-opened following an outbreak. (As of press time Friday, two more cases were announced, but since they are both out-of-county residents, they don’t count toward the county total, which remains at 89.)
La Cocina de Luz, which offers fresh Mexican fare and homemade ice cream, is open again this week following a five-day closure due to the virus.
Sometime around the end of July, said owner Lucas Price, “one of us transmitted it to the other three,” noting that four employees had tested positive for the virus and subsequently fulfilled the requisite periods of isolation.
“It’s a mystery,” he said of how exactly the virus arrived among the employees who tested positive. “We’ve been working really closely with the county to make sure that we’re absolutely being as transparent as possible and working to be within the order of what they’re asking. It’s not an easy job, what they’re doing, and we want to make sure to do everything we can to work with them and to stop this where we can.”
Though Price experienced a mild case of the virus, he had noticed feeling tired and achy with a dull headache while on his annual summer vacation, before receiving a call from health officials that contact tracing efforts had shown he may have been exposed. His subsequent test came back positive for the virus.
“It was a multi-fold thing,” he said of his reaction to learning he’d gotten the virus. “As a business owner, I was kind of freaked out about the business suffering from this,” he recalled, adding that the isolation likely contributed to the psychological struggle.
The restaurant closed for five days as the building underwent an extensive deep cleaning and sanitization process, including using a deep-cleaning device that sanitizes the air and surfaces. Though the business lost a significant amount of income due to the closure, Price said, all in all the summer has been a busy one, a fact he attributed to the high numbers of tourists coming to visit the box canyon without any festivals to attend.
“It’s kind of wild that it’s been as busy as it has been this summer,” he said. “People don’t have events to go to, they show up and they’re glad to be here, but they’re not going to festivals. They’re going on hikes, going shopping, and going out to eat.”
While the restaurant currently offers outdoor dining only, Price plans to transition to limited indoor seating once the weather begins to turn cold.
Meanwhile, public health officials continued to recommend preventative practices to contain the spread of the virus, such as a dedicated adherence to the “five commitments” of physical distancing, wearing masks in public and when closer than six feet, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and getting tested if feeling sick. The county reported that there are currently zero known active cases of the virus among the total 89, with an active case defined as “the number of known positives that are currently considered contagious,” using CDC guidelines based on monitoring symptoms over time.
“These encouraging metrics illustrate the incredible effort our community has made to slow the spread of COVID,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin in the press release. “As we celebrate this success, we must continue to consistently practice the five commitments. Adjusting how we distance and diligently use masks for the long term is our ticket to keeping our community on a healthy trajectory.”
