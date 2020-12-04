Sexual assault is a traumatic experience, but sometimes, for survivors in San Miguel County, the process that follows can also feel traumatizing.
That’s because up to now there has only been one certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) — Telluride Medical Center ER nurse Betsy Muennich — in the entire county, according to San Miguel Resource Center Coordinated Community Response Coordinator Tammi Ragan.
“Betsy is amazing, but if she is working or unavailable, the survivor has to travel to Durango or Montrose, sometimes even to Grand Junction if the other hospitals are busy,” Ragan explained. “These exams can last up to six hours. Asking someone to not change their clothes, to not wash, to not drink water — it can be a re-traumatizing thing for them.”
Ragan stressed that the consequences are twofold: “It’s not fair to survivors, and not only that, but imagine a survivor knowing this and knowing the entire process, including travel, is going to take 8-10 hours. They are less incentivized to report the assault or to get medical attention.”
The situation prompted SMRC to apply for a grant to fund the training of more SANEs, as well as Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners (or SAFEs, the designation for other healthcare providers), and work with TMC Director of Trauma and Emergency Services Dr. Diana Koelliker, who likewise was looking to add more SANEs/SAFEs to med center staff.
SMRC secured the grant in 2019, said Ragan.
“Our vision is that over the course of three years, we get at least two healthcare professionals in each of the medical facilities in our county trained. We started with the Telluride Medical Center this year. Next will be Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood in 2021 and then hopefully, in 2022, the Basin Clinic.
“Our hope is that with two new medical professionals trained at each facility, there will always be someone available in our county.”
UCHealth in Colorado Springs administers the SANE/SAFE program training. It includes 64 hours of remote learning, plus clinical experience, and certifies the participating healthcare professional to provide medical forensic care for a patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse.
Telluride Medical Center staff Emily McGough and Elaina Collins have successfully completed the remote learning part of the program.
“Next, they have the two-day in-person clinicals where they will perform an entire SANE/SAFE exam and work with real people,” Ragan said. “That’s happening next week. So, they will be fully certified and have everything they need to know to provide SANE/SAFE exams here in our county as of Dec. 9.”
A registered nurse with the medical center since 2015, McGough is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nursing to become a family nurse practitioner. She noted that providing sexual assault exams in the community has been a goal since she volunteered with the Northern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault while a nursing student.
“I hope to improve awareness about access to sexual assault exams in the community, so that more people can get the care they need and deserve,” McGough said.
A physician assistant, Collins has worked at the medical center since 2017, after completing a master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of New England. Collins also works with San Miguel County Nursing, providing family planning and reproductive health services to the county’s under-insured and uninsured populations.
“Realizing the shortage of sexual assault examiners in southwest Colorado, I became passionate about expanding these services locally and becoming a Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner myself,” Collins said. “I am hoping to spread awareness of the availability of these examinations here in Telluride, and continue to advocate and provide patient-centered, compassionate care for victims of sexual assault.”
Ragan said she admires McGough and Collins’ commitment to the program, especially this year when the Covid-19 pandemic has kept healthcare professionals busy.
“It’s amazing that Emily and Elaina have put in the time and effort to do this,” she said. “It shows how important they think having this resource for the community is. It’s awesome that they have that drive and passion for our community.”
McGough in turn emphasized her admiration for Muennich, who established the SANE program at the Telluride Medical Center more than 15 years ago.
“Betsy was the only SANE in Telluride for well over a decade, providing this essential service to the community by herself,” McGough said. “I can’t imagine how difficult it was for her to be the sole person in this role.”
Said Muennich, “In the early 2000s, I took care of a patient in the ER that had been sexually assaulted and wanted a sexual assault forensic exam. At the time, the nearest nurse examiner was in Grand Junction. They had to go with the police up and back — and it took approximately 18 hours. It was then that I decided to become certified and help the people in our community.”
She continued, “Over the years I've worked with all the local law enforcement agencies, the District Attorney, San Miguel Resource Center and the VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) folks on the state level. I've been pretty much on call 24/7 for the last 16 years, being the only nurse in San Miguel County to do these exams. Having two more professionals is invaluable. I'm so excited to have them as part of the team.”
McGough added that for survivors many aspects of seeking medical attention after a sexual assault are daunting, like the decision to press charges or not.
“I want the community to understand that even if you don’t want to report it, you should still come in and talk to a SANE or SAFE,” she said, stressing that sexual assault survivors have multiple options available to them, including the ability to seek medical attention with or without involving law enforcement.
Said Ragan, “The idea of providing this resource is that hopefully the community will have more confidence in the system and feel safer reporting a sexual assault and getting medical attention. Just because sexual assault isn’t a ‘known’ problem in our community, doesn’t mean it isn’t. It’s one of the least reported crimes — only about 20 percent of sexual assaults are even reported — and having the resources to help survivors is incredibly important.”
The San Miguel Resource Center’s 24-hour helpline for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault is 1-844-816-3915.
Leer en español:
La agresión sexual es una experiencia traumática, pero a veces, para los sobrevivientes en el condado de San Miguel, el proceso que sigue también puede resultar traumatizante.
Esto se debe a que hasta ahora solo ha habido una enfermera examinadora de agresión sexual certificada (SANE), la enfermera de emergencias de Telluride Medical Center, Betsy Muennich, única en todo el condado, según Tammi Ragan, coordinadora de respuesta comunitaria coordinada del Centro de Recursos de San Miguel.
“Betsy es increíble, pero si está trabajando o no está disponible, el sobreviviente tiene que viajar a Durango o Montrose, a veces incluso a Grand Junction si los otros hospitales están ocupados,” explicó Ragan. “Estos exámenes pueden durar hasta seis horas. Pedirle a alguien que no se cambie de ropa, que no se lave, que no beba agua, puede ser algo retraumatizante para ellos.”
Ragan enfatizó que las consecuencias son dobles: “No es justo para los sobrevivientes, y no solo eso, sino que imagina a un sobreviviente sabiendo esto y sabiendo que todo el proceso, incluido el viaje, tomará de 8 a 10 horas. Están menos incentivados motivados para denunciar la agresión o para recibir atención médica.”
La situación motive a SMRC a solicitar una subvención para financiar la capacitación de más SANEs, así como examinadores forenses de agresión sexual (o SAFE, la designación para otros proveedores de atención médica), y trabajar con la directora de servicios de emergencia y trauma de TMC, la Dra. Diana Koelliker, que también buscaba agregar más SANE/SAFEs al personal del centro médico.
SMRC obtuvo la subvención en 2019, dijo Ragan. “Nuestra visión es que en el transcurso de tres años, obtengamos al menos dos profesionales de la salud en cada una de las instalaciones médicas de nuestro condado capacitados. Comenzamos con el Centro Médico Telluride este año. Lo siguiente será el Centro Médico Uncompahgre en Norwood en 2021 y luego, con suerte, en 2022, Basin Clinic.
“Nuestra esperanza es que con dos nuevos profesionales de salud capacitados en cada instalación, siempre haya alguien disponible en nuestro condado.”
UCHealth en Colorado Springs administra el programa de capacitación SANE/SAFE. El cual incluye 64 horas de aprendizaje remoto, más experiencia clínica, y certifica al profesional de la salud participante para brindar atención médica forense a un paciente que ha sufrido agresión o abuso sexual.
El personal de Telluride Medical Center, Emily McGough y Elaina Collins, completaron con éxito la parte de aprendizaje remoto del programa.
“A continuación, deberán asistir en persona durante dos días a las clínicas en en las que realizarán un examen completo de SANE/SAFE y trabajarán con personas reales”, dijo Ragan. "Eso va a pasar la próxima semana. Entonces, estarán completamente certificados y tendrán los conocimientos necesarios para proporcionar los exámenes SANE/SAFE aquí en nuestro condado a partir del 9 de diciembre.”
McGough es una enfermera registrada en el centro médico desde 2015 y actualmente está cursando una maestría en enfermería para convertirse en enfermera de cabecera. Señaló que proporcionar exámenes de agresión sexual en la comunidad ha sido un objetivo desde que se ofreció como voluntaria en el Centro Contra la Agresión Sexual del Norte de Arizona cuando era estudiante de enfermería.
“Espero mejorar la conciencia sobre el acceso a los exámenes de agresión sexual en la comunidad, para que más personas puedan recibir la atención que necesitan y merecen,” dijo McGough.
Collins, asistente médico, ha trabajado en el centro médico desde 2017, después de completar una maestría en estudios como asistente médico de la Universidad de Nueva Inglaterra. Collins también trabaja con la Enfermería del Condado de San Miguel, brindando servicios de planificación familiar y salud reproductiva a las poblaciones sin seguro y con seguro insuficiente del condado.
“Al darme cuenta de la escasez de examinadores de agresión sexual en el suroeste de Colorado, me apasionó expandir estos servicios a nivel local y convertirme yo misma en examinador forense de agresión sexual,” dijo Collins. “Espero difundir la conciencia sobre la disponibilidad de estos exámenes aquí en Telluride, y continuar abogando y brindando atención compasiva centrada en el paciente para las víctimas de agresión sexual.”
Ragan dijo que admira el compromiso de McGough y Collins con el programa, especialmente este año cuando la pandemia de Covid-19 ha mantenido ocupados a los profesionales de la salud.
“Es sorprendente que Emily y Elaina hayan dedicado tiempo y esfuerzo para hacer esto,” ella dijo. “Muestra lo importante que creen que es tener este recurso para la comunidad. Es increíble que tengan ese impulso y pasión por nuestra comunidad.”
McGough, a su vez, enfatizó su admiración por Muennich, quien estableció el programa SANE en el Centro Médico de Telluride hace más de 15 años.
“Betsy fue la única SANE en Telluride durante más de una década, y ella misma brindó este servicio esencial a la comunidad,” dijo McGough. “No puedo imaginar lo difícil que fue para ella ser la única persona realizando este trabajo.”
Dijo Muennich: “A principios de la década de 2000, atendí a un paciente en la sala de emergencias que había sido agredido sexualmente y quería un examen forense de agresión sexual. En ese momento, la enfermera examinadora más cercana estaba en Grand Junction. Tuvieron que ir con la policía de ida y vuelta, y les tomó aproximadamente 18 horas. Fue entonces cuando decidí certificarme y ayudar a la gente de nuestra comunidad.”
Continuó: “A lo largo de los años he trabajado con todas las agencias locales de aplicación de la ley, el Fiscal de Distrito, el Centro de Recursos de San Miguel y los oficiales de VAWA (Ley de Violencia Contra la Mujer) a nivel estatal. He estado bastante disponible las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana durante los últimos 16 años, siendo la única enfermera en el condado de San Miguel que realiza estos exámenes. Tener dos profesionales más es invaluable. Estoy muy emocionada de tenerlos como parte del equipo.”
McGough agregó que para los sobrevivientes, muchos aspectos al buscar atención médica después de una agresión sexual son abrumadores, como la decisión de presentar cargos o no.
“Quiero que la comunidad comprenda que incluso si no quieres denunciarlo, debes venir y hablar con un SANE o SAFE,” dijo ella, y enfatizó que los sobrevivientes de agresión sexual tienen múltiples opciones disponibles, incluida la capacidad para buscar atención médica con o sin la participación de la policía.
Ragan dijo: “La idea de proporcionar este recurso es que, con suerte, la comunidad tendrá más confianza en el sistema y se sentirá más segura al denunciar una agresión sexual y recibir atención médica. El hecho de que la agresión sexual no sea un problema ‘conocido’ en nuestra comunidad, no significa que no lo sea. Es uno de los delitos menos denunciados, solo se denuncia aproximadamente el 20 por ciento de las agresiones sexuales, y tener los recursos para ayudar a los sobrevivientes es increíblemente importante.”
La línea de ayuda del Centro de Recursos de San Miguel para sobrevivientes de abuso doméstico y agresión sexual es 1-844-816-3915.
